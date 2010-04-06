Trending
Guardian shows off its first iPad app

*drum roll* It's a picture gallery!

Great for people who really, really love the Eyewitness spread in the Guardian
The Guardian has shown off its first app for the Apple iPad – with Guardian iPad Eyewitness app showing off the paper's special pictures.

Although it's hardly going to blow anybody's mind, the Eyewitness App is designed to showcase the Guardian's centre-page special pictures that have proven to be a popular feature in the newspaper.

The pictures will come with 'pro tips' from the photography team.

Scale and impact

"We've been waiting for a chance to replicate the scale and impact of the paper's Eyewitness spread on the web, and I think this is it," said Roger Tooth, the head of photography at the Guardian

The app will provide a daily picture and rolling access to the last 100 pictures in the series, but you will only be able to access them when you have a Wi-Fi connection

It's free, as you may expect for a glorified picture gallery, but the pro-tips and quality pictures will no doubt make it a popular app among UK early adopters when they can finally get their hands on the Apple iPad.

Via Guardian

