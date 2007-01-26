Softbank phone with wireless headphone shades

Japan's third-largest mobile phone operator, Softbank , chose yesterday to unveil its master plans for an assault on market leaders NTT DoCoMo through its spring line up of handsets .

Although the Japanese media were disappointed not to see the rumoured Japanese version of Apple's iPhone the 11 new models did include at least one attention-grabbing performer.

The 911T handset from Toshiba is due to hit the shops in March and is a slider-style phone with just about everything any gadget fan could hope for. Not only does the 145g 911T work on Softbank's 3.6Mbit/s HSDPA network but it also comes with a pair of Oakley wireless headphone sunglasses that are either hideous or the ultimate in geek chic, depending on your perspective.

Kitchen sink not included

Those headphones suck up audio via Bluetooth either from the phone's 1GB of internal flash memory or a microSD card in the expansion slot. The camera is a 3.2-megapixel number with image stabilisation and auto focus, while the software includes an MS Office document viewer.

Otherwise, the 3-inch screen is well used for watching 1-seg digital terrestrial television broadcasts and a Sony FeliCa IC card for e-money completes one busy little package that is likely to be available free with a new contract right from launch day.