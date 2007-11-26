How to unlock your iPhone with iTunes

Unlocked versions of the Apple iPhone are now on sale in Germany

The first experiences of authorised unlocks of the Apple iPhone have been reported from Germany this morning.

German website MacNotes.de reports that all you have to do to unlock your device via iTunes is to buy a regular Apple iPhone, paying the premium €999 (£717) (compared to the T-Mobile option which costs €399 (£286)).

At sale, the IMEI number of your Apple iPhone is recorded and passed on to Apple. When Apple's database is updated including your details, you'll be able to connect your Apple iPhone to iTunes. The device will then be unlocked 'in seconds', and you'll be able to sync it with iTunes.

The firmware included with the unlocked German Apple iPhones will stay at version 1.1.2 after the unlock, MacRumours.com reports.

