LG demos new S-Class UI on WiMo smartphone

LG's new S-Class user interface will also be available on WiMo powered smartphones later in 2009

Turns out LG's new phone UI, the S-Class (with apologies to certain quality German car manufacturers) featuring 3D navigation will also be available on the GM730 – LG's new Windows Mobile powered smartphone.

LG's new new handset features HSDPA connectivity, a 3-inch 400 x 240 WQVGA 262K TFT screen and the same S-Class UI as LG's Arena running on the Windows Mobile platform.

Forget phone watches!

When the phone launches later in the year (around October, according to MWC reports) GM730 users will also get 7.2Mbps HSDPA, 2Mbps HSUPA, quadband EDGE, and Internet Explorer Mobile 6.0 packed into this attractive and 11.9mm slim handset.

Forget LG's Star-Trek style phone watch demos!

Following the announcement of Arena, the fact that LG is using the S-Class UI on WiMo smartphones is the company's other big news out of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this week.