Alcatel puts ELLE N°3 GlamPhone on show

Handbag friendly, with retro 60s styling and decked out in this season's fashionable colours, Alcatel 's ELLE N°3 GlamPhone could be a hit with the ladies this summer.

The Alcatel ELLE N°3 GlamPhone is a compact, rounded sliderphone, and comes in five striking colours - White, Yellow-Green, Pink, Orange and Purple - with chrome detailing. It has a 1.3-megapixel camera with video recorder/player, and a built in digital music player (MP3, AAC, AAC , M4A). As well as 12MB of internal memory, the GlamPhone suports MicroSD cards up to1GB for expanding music and image storage.

Bluetooth 2.0 connectivity is featured - there's a matching glammed-up Bluetooth headset from Alcatel - and USB 2.0 is supported. The phone's organiser functions can also be synced with a PC using the software supplied.

Prices for the Alcatel ELLE N°3 GlamPhone, and network operator availability, have yet to be confirmed but the sliderphone is expected to hit the shops in June.