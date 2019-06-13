Nikon reportedly launching mid-price mirrorless camera this year

Is the Nikon Z1 or Z5 set to land this year? Rumors of a more affordable alternative to the company's Z6 (above) and Z7 mirrorless cameras have been swirling for some time – and now a report from Japanese business publication Nikkei appears to confirm that something is on the way.

In an article entitled 'Nikon launches mirrorless for mid-price range', Nikkei claims that the company will introduce a mid-price mirrorless camera in 2019, at a price expected to be in the 100,000 Yen range. That works out at around $920 / £730 / $AU1,330, which is considerably cheaper than the current cheapest option, the Z6.

It also describes the current flagship Z7 as the upcoming camera's "sister model", which means it would be in the same line, although it's unclear whether Nikon will be able to equip the model with a full-frame sensor in a body priced so competitively.

The prospect of an APS-C model using the same Z mount hasn't been ruled out by Nikon. The article goes on to state that the aim of the new camera is to "develop the demand of users other than existing enthusiasts".

Nikon's cheapest current full-frame cameras are the D610 and D750 DSLRs, although the former's low availability suggests that it's reaching the end of its life. The D750 is hardly new either, which is possibly why additional rumors of a Nikon D760 model show no sign of going away.