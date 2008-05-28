New case morphs iPhone into PSP

As the new iPhone firmware approaches, bringing with it the possibility of a whole host of gaming and emulation possibilities, the iControlpad has been developed for gamers who just can’t live without real buttons.

Slotting into the dock connector at the bottom of the device, the new peripheral adds a d-pad and control buttons to the iPhone.

Only available for jailbroken phones, it’s not supported by Apple officially, but given the amount of unlocked devices around the world this shouldn’t be a hindrance to sales.

Like a glove

“Your iPhone just slides in and locks in to place, there are no modifications needed and you can remove it at any time,” the developers say.

“The iControlPad is already supported by some of the biggest iPhone devs (including ZodTTD - PSX, GBA emu etc.) and we are sending out units to several others.”

Although only in a (quite battered-looking) prototype stage, it is said to be slightly smaller than the PSP, and the shape is similar as making it the same format as a Nintendo DS would result in an unsightly bulge where the dock connected.

A version for the iPod Touch is also in development too, though it’s hard to imagine it would be too different as the two devices use roughly the same firmware.