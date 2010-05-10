iPad UK pre-sale begins

Apple has started the pre-order process for iPad Wi-Fi and iPad 3G in the UK - pricing is shown below.

iPad will be shipped in the UK (and Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and Switzerland) in time for delivery on Friday 28 May.

Apple's suggested retail prices are as follows:

£429 (inc. VAT) for 16GB Wi-Fi iPad

£499 (inc. VAT) for 32GB Wi-Fi iPad

£599 (inc. VAT) for 64GB Wi-Fi iPad

£529 (inc. VAT) for 16GB Wi-Fi + 3G iPad

£599 (inc. VAT) for 32GB Wi-Fi + 3G iPad

£699 (inc. VAT) for 64GB Wi-Fi + 3G iPad

iPad will be sold through the Apple Store, Apple's retail stores and select Apple Authorised Resellers. The iBooks app for iPad including Apple's iBookstore will be available as a free download from the App Store on 28 May.

Apple plans to release the iPad in Austria, Belgium, Hong Kong, Ireland, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand and Singapore in July.

