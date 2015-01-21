LG's newest 14" laptop weighs less than Apple's 11" MacBook Air

LG has unveiled what it calls the lightest 14-inch Ultra PC (and notebook) in the world, although the term "Ultra PC" doesn't denote any meaningful category. That said, the 14Z950 could turn out to be a highly desirable model.

It manages to pack a 14-inch full HD IPS panel into a device that weighs less than 980g, which is about 100g less than Apple's 11.6-inch MacBook Air (whose display has, in comparison, a resolution of 1,366 x 768 pixels).

LG managed to cram the screen in a small form factor by using a very thin bezel (down to 7.2mm thick). There's also a fifth-generation Core i7-5550U processor clocked at 2.4GHz with 8GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

Well-connected

It measures a mere 13.4mm at its thickest point – even thinner than the aforementioned Apple laptop - and somehow manages to offer more than 10 hours of battery life.

The 14Z950 also offers Wi-Di connectivity, two USB 3.0 ports, a microSD slot, 802.11ac, a microUSB port and even a full-size HDMI connector.

Price and availability in the UK and other territories has yet to be confirmed.