Live stream XFL: how to watch the new football league online from anywhere

Football fans won’t have to wait until September to watch their favorite sport - the XFL is back! After a 19 year hiatus, Vince McMahon has relaunched his alternative football league and we’re here to make sure you catch every one of the 43 games in the 2020 season - regardless of where in the world you are - with our XFL live stream guide.

The XFL is a winter and spring football league that originally debuted in 2001 but only lasted one season. While its first iteration was known for gimmicks (both on and off the field as it was created by the WWE’s chairman) the relaunched XFL will be "football and football only".

The 2020 XFL season will feature eight teams that are divided into two divisions. The New York Guardians, DC Defenders, Tampa Bay Vipers and St. Louis Battlehawks will play in the East Division while the Seattle Dragons, Los Angeles Wildcats, Dallas Renegades and Houston Roughnecks will play in the West Division. Each team will play a total of 10 games this season with five games at home and five on the road.

As for the schedule, the XFL season will be much shorter than the NFL’s 17 week regular season and there will be 10 weeks of regular play from February to April with four games played per week. After week 10, the top two teams from the East Division and West Division will face off in the playoffs to earn a spot in the 2020 XFL Championship Game on April 26.

Will the relaunched XFL be able to carve out a place for itself and succeed where McMahon’s last attempt at creating an alternative football league failed? Read on to discover how to get a XFL live stream from anywhere in the world.

If you’re trying to watch XFL football from the UK, US, Canada or Australia, keep reading as we have listed all of the ways you can watch every game in the 2020 season on TV or online down below. However, if you live in a country where XFL isn’t broadcast or happen to be traveling abroad when a game you’re trying to watch is being shown, then you’ll likely be unable to view it as a result of geo-blocking.

While you could search the internet trying to find a less than reputable stream from Reddit, we have a better solution. By using a VPN , you can easily change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or smartphone to appear as if you were in a different place where an XFL stream is being shown.

A Virtual Private Network is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so that you appear to be in a completely different location, such as back in your home country where an XFL stream is being shown. After testing and reviewing hundreds of VPNs, we can easily recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick. It’s fast, safe and very easy to download and use. Also, it’s compatible with a wide variety of devices including laptops, smartphones, game consoles, Apple TV, Smart TVs and more. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months free with an annual plan as well as 49% off its regular price. The service can also be used to help you get around website blocking in certain offices, schools and even countries. Since ExpressVPN uses encrypted tunnels, it will even help keep you safer and more anonymous online.

2020 XFL Schedule

Week 1

- Seattle Dragons at DC Defenders: 2pm ET Saturday, February 8 on ABC

- La Wildcats at Houston Roughnecks: 5pm ET Saturday, February 8 on Fox

- Tampa Bay Vipers at NY Guardians: 2pm ET Sunday, February 9 on Fox

- St. Louis Battlehawks at Dallas Renegades: 5pm ET Sunday, February 9 on ESPN

Week 2

- NY Guardians at DC Defenders: 2pm ET Saturday, February 15 on ABC

- Tampa Bay Vipers at Seattle Dragons: 5pm ET Saturday, February 15 on Fox

- Dallas Renegades at LA Wildcats: 3pm ET Sunday, February 16 on ABC

- St. Louis Battlehawks at Houston Roughnecks: 6pm ET Sunday, February 16 on FS1

Check out the full 2020 XFL schedule here

How to watch every XFL game in the US

Football fans in the US will have plenty of options to watch the XFL on television as over half of this season’s games will be broadcast for free over-the-air. Of the 43 XFL games this season, ABC will show 14 and Fox will show 11. You’ll need cable or a subscription to a sports streaming service to watch the rest as FS1 will show nine games, FS2 will show one game, ESPN will show seven games and ESPN2 will show one game. Live streams of XFL games will also be available on the ESPN App as well as on the Fox Sports App . We’ve listed a few of our favorite streaming services to watch XFL below to make things easier for you, most of which also have a free trial:

Hulu with Live TV $54.99 per month - Hulu gives you access to ESPN, FS1, ABC and Fox among other channels and you’ll also be able to watch the service’s own Hulu Originals.

$54.99 per month - Hulu gives you access to ESPN, FS1, ABC and Fox among other channels and you’ll also be able to watch the service’s own Hulu Originals. Sling TV starting at $20 per month - With Sling’s combined Orange & Blue plan you’ll get access to ESPN, FS1, Fox as well as many other channels. The service costs just $20 for your first month but after that the price increases to $45 per month.

starting at $20 per month - With Sling’s combined Orange & Blue plan you’ll get access to ESPN, FS1, Fox as well as many other channels. The service costs just $20 for your first month but after that the price increases to $45 per month. FuboTV starting at $54.99 per month - FuboTV’s base plan gives you access to 103 channels including Fox, FS1 and FS2. The service doesn’t include every channel you’ll need to watch XFL this season but there is a great deal of variety plus you’ll get 30 hours of Cloud DVR and the ability to watch on two screens at once.

starting at $54.99 per month - FuboTV’s base plan gives you access to 103 channels including Fox, FS1 and FS2. The service doesn’t include every channel you’ll need to watch XFL this season but there is a great deal of variety plus you’ll get 30 hours of Cloud DVR and the ability to watch on two screens at once. YouTube TV $49.99 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to more than 70 channels including Fox, ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2, FS1 and FS2 which means you’ll easily be able to watch every XFL game this season. YouTube TV also provides you with unlimited cloud DVR storage in case you want to record a game for later.

$49.99 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to more than 70 channels including Fox, ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2, FS1 and FS2 which means you’ll easily be able to watch every XFL game this season. YouTube TV also provides you with unlimited cloud DVR storage in case you want to record a game for later. AT&T TV Now $65 per month - AT&T Now gives you access to over 45 channels including Fox, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. While more expensive than the other options on this list, AT&T TV Now also comes with HBO for the same price.

How to stream XFL live in the UK

American football fans in the UK will be able to watch the XFL on BT Sport as BT Sport 3 and BT Sport/ESPN will both show XFL games on television. If you’re not a BT Sport subscriber yet, you can sign up for the BT Sport Monthly Pass for just £25 a month to stream all of the network’s content on mobile, tablet, Chromecast, Xbox, PS4 and Samsung Smart TVs. If you don’t like the looks of a BT Sport subscription, you can also watch XFL on ESPN Player . The service costs £9.99 per month or £69.99 for a whole year and gives you access to every XFL game this season as well as other live sports events, ESPN originals and ESPN Films on-demand. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch the XFL, don't worry about geo-blockers on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Canadian football fans interested in checking out the XFL this season will be able to watch every game on TSN . The network will show XFL games across TSN 1, 2 and 3 on television but it will also stream some games on its website or on the TSN App .