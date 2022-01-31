Jason Momoa in talks to join Fast and Furious 10 – but will he play the villain?

Audio player loading…

Jason Momoa is reportedly in “final negotiations” to join Vin Diesel and his gearhead familia in Fast and Furious 10.

According to a recent THR report, the Aquaman actor is poised to play the villain in the upcoming instalment – slated for release on May 19, 2023 – although Universal hasn’t yet commented on his role or casting.

We heard last year that plans were in place to begin shooting Fast and Furious 10 at the beginning of 2022. With filming now having wrapped on Aquaman 2 , Momoa’s current schedule would presumably allow for his involvement in the project.

Indeed, if the actor does end up facing off against Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto, don’t bet against an allegiance switcheroo by the end of the movie (as seems the customary move of most bad guys in the franchise). They're family, after all, as Toretto likes to remind us.

Speaking of which, it’s been all-but-confirmed that one-time antagonist Dwayne Johnson won’t be reprising his role as Luke Hobbs in Fast and Furious 10. A recent report suggested Diesel had hoped his co-star would return to the franchise, despite the well-publicized spat between the pair – but Johnson has since claimed there’s “no chance” of that happening.

Still, there is plenty that we do know about Fast and Furious 10. For instance, it’ll be split into two parts (à la Avengers: Infinity War / Endgame), so it seems likely that this upcoming instalment could actually be titled Fast and Furious 10: Part One (or a variation of).

We know that franchise alumni Justin Lin – who previously helmed Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast 6 and F9: The Fast Saga – will be returning to the director’s chair, too.

As for the movie’s cast, Fast and Furious 10 will see Diesel reprise his role as Toretto, alongside fellow returnees Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris and Sung Kang. Charlize Theron will also feature once again as Cipher (with, we presume, a brand new hair-do).

Does the Fast franchise still have fuel to burn?

With every new (and undeniably similar) instalment of the Fast and Furious franchise, questions are asked of the franchise’s enduring appeal. The same will be true of this upcoming tenth entry, especially as it’s being cut into two separate releases.

That being said, it’s hard to argue against the consistency of Fast and Furious’ box office numbers. Even in 2021 – a turbulent year for global cinema – F9 raked in an almighty $726.2 million, despite being the least acclaimed entry in the franchise since 2009 (scoring just 59% on Rotten Tomatoes).

It’s clear, then, that audiences still maintain an appetite for the series’ vehicular carnage and over-the-top action sequences (though topping F9’s space-based scenes will be a tall order). With Jason Momoa in tow, too, Fast and Furious 10 isn’t likely to buck that trend.