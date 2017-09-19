iOS 11 compatibility list: Does it work with your iPhone and iPad?

The iOS 11 software update arrives this week, which means anyone who fancies giving Apple's latest software a whirl can do so right now.

The days of the public beta are now behind us, because as of September 19 the final version of iOS 11 has been released by Apple.

However, and the reason for this article, iOS 11 won't be available on all iPhone and iPad devices. Older handsets and slates will be left in the lurch as Apple shifts to iOS 11 - so you may need to upgrade your hardware if you want the latest software.

So, without further ado, here are the devices the iOS 11 update will work on.

iOS 11 compatibility list

iPhone X (arriving November 3)

iPhone 8 | iPhone 8 Plus (arriving September 22)

iPhone 7 | iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6S | iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone 6 | iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE | iPhone 5S

2017 iPad Pro (12.9-inch) | 2017 iPad Pro (10.5-inch) | 2017 iPad (9.7-inch)

iPad Pro (9.7-inch) | iPad Pro (12.9-inch)

iPad mini 4 | iPad mini 3 | iPad mini 2

iPad Air 2 | iPad Air

iPod touch 6th generation

That means if you're rocking the iPhone 5, iPhone 5C or anything older you can't take advantage of the final iOS 11 release.

