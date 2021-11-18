Great news! Sonequa Martin-Green is back as Captain Michael Burnham, navigating the USS Discovery through deep space alongside Cleveland Booker, the Kelpien Saru, Lieutenant Sylvia Tilly, and Chief Medical Officer Culber. But this time they face a phenomenon called “the anomaly” that might just wipe out the entire galaxy. No biggie, then. Read on as we explain how to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 4 online now with a subscription to Paramount Plus in the US.

Although set in the 32nd century, season 4 of Discovery is definitely a product of its time. We’ll find Captain Michael Burnham facing a threat of unknown origin that endangers the lives of billions of people (cough cough *Covid* cough cough). It’ll require more derring-do from our impetuous captain than we’ve seen derring-done before.

But galactic annihilation can’t be prevented by the Discovery alone. The Federation President (played here by actress Chelah Horsdal) will be requesting co-operation from the leaders of the United Federation of Planets. And, excitingly for Trekkies, that means seeing Orions, Tellurites, Ferengi, Vulcans and more working together to prevent total annihilation – well, that’s the theory anyway.

It’s going to be epic and its going to be emotional. So, get ready to head into the eye of the galaxy with our guide for how to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 4 online from anywhere now.

More new TV: how to watch Star Trek: Prodigy

How to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 4 from outside your country

If you’ve left the galaxy – or are even just travelling to another country – when Star Trek: Discovery season 4 lands, you’ll be unable to watch the thrilling new series due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream Star Trek: Discovery season 4 online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Star Trek: Discovery from abroad

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 4 FREE on Paramount Plus in the US

Paramount Plus Star Trek: Discovery has a new home planet! It’s moved from CBS All Access to streaming service Paramount Plus, where the fourth season debuts on Thursday, November 18. Episodes will be ready to stream from 3am ET / 12am PT and are added to the platform on a weekly basis. You can purchase a subscription to the great-value Paramount Plus from just $4.99 a month - and better still, you can get a FREE 7-day Paramount Plus trial right now. The service features new originals and is ideal for Trekkies, as it's also home to Picard, animated series Prodigy, and Strange New Worlds. Additionally, it’s bursting with top shows like Kamp Koral, reality TV smash Survivor, and the Rugrats 2021 revival, CBS's live sports action, and it will be the place to watch the Frasier reboot. Outside of the US? You can take the subscription services you pay for at home with you anywhere - all you’ll need is a reliable VPN.

More great Paramount Plus shows: how to watch Why Women Kill season 2

How to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 4 online in Canada

CTV Sci-Fi Hyped up for season 4, Canadian fans? Good, because CTV Sci-Fi will beam you up for brand-new episodes of Star Trek: Discovery. Like the US, the first episode debuts on Thursday, November 18, with broadcast times being 6pm PT and 9pm ET. You’ll also find the first three seasons here to watch on-demand too. If you miss any of the intergalactic action, just catch-up through CTV's on-demand service – though bear in mind you’ll need to provide your cable login details to do that. If you’ve cut the cord, you can also use an OTT service to stream Star Trek: Discovery season 4. And Crave is the place to go, with episodes available just a day after their TV premiere. A monthly subscription costs $9.99 a month for one stream, but there’s a 7-day FREE Crave trial for new subscribers to enjoy before committing. Canadians out of the country right now will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms - but a solution is available! Just download a VPN and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

How to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 4 online in the UK

Netflix A new world-destroying threat; the same brilliant crew. UK viewers can enjoy all the intrigues of Star Trek: Discovery season 4 on Netflix. As with season 3, we anticipate episodes being available from Friday, November 19 – just a day after their US broadcast – and released on a weekly basis. Netflix doesn’t offer a free trial, sadly. But its entry-level option will only set you back £5.99 a month. For that you can not only watch Star Trek: Discovery old and new but all The Original Series, The Next Generation, Voyager, Enterprise, Deep Space Nine, and plenty more. If you’re planning on a winter break abroad but don’t want to miss all-new Discovery, don’t fear. Purchasing a VPN means you can connect to your streaming service from absolutely anywhere. Impressive, right?

How to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 4 online in Australia