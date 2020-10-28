How to watch Big Brother 22 finale online: live stream All Stars 2020 anywhere today

Just when we thought 2020 couldn't get any stranger, Big Brother 22 arrived back in August and people stuck at home during lockdown became obsessed with watching a group of other people stuck at home during lockdown. Still, the latest instalment in BB All Stars has provided us with plenty of entertainment over the last few months - and tonight it's finally time to crown a winner. Read on to find out how to watch the Big Brother 22 finale online today and live-stream 2020's final All Stars episode wherever you are.

Watch Big Brother 22 finale live online Season 22 of Big Brother's US version debuted on August 5 and tonight's finale is a two-hour special that starts at 9pm ET/PT on CBS. This means anyone without cable can live stream the final episode on CBS All Access. Anyone from the US currently abroad need only ally themselves with a good VPN service to watch the Big Brother 2020 finale live just like they would at home.

What started as a 16-strong mix of former winners and...memorable participants, is now down to a final three. Nicole Franzel, Cody Calafiore and Enzo Palumbo are the survivors still in the running for the show's $500,000 prize. The trio have been here before, too, with Nicole winning it all in BB18, Cody coming second in BB16, and Enzo ranking third in BB12.

Should Nicole prevail, she'd become Big Brother's first ever two-time winner and stake a claim as the reality TV show's GOAT - though most Big Brother 'experts' consider Cody to be the favorite heading into tonight's finale. He's brought his A-game throughout the competition - earning three Head of Household and four Power of Veto wins, as well as never being nominated for eviction - but if he fails to win the final Head of Household challenge, he could yet be betrayed by Nicole or Enzo at the last and evicted.

That may be a wise move, as given his general popularity amongst the other housemates, it's though the jury would firmly lean his way when casting their votes and choosing the Big Brother 22 winner from the final two.

On top of that, we'll find out who wins the America's Favorite Houseguest popular vote competition, making this can't-miss viewing for fans of reality TV and anyone else stuck with nothing better to do now the World Series is over and it's not quite time for Thursday Night Football again. Follow our guide as we explain all the ways you can watch the Big Brother 22 finale online and live stream 2020's final episode of BB All Stars.

How to watch the Big Brother 2020 finale online from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to get your live Big Brother 22 finale fix just as you would if you were at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which results in most Big Brother US live streams being restricted to specific parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works and where to get started.

Use a VPN to watch a Big Brother 22 finale live stream from anywhere

How to watch Big Brother 2020 finale online: live stream BB22 All-Stars in the US for FREE

If you have cable, the Big Brother 22 All-Stars finale will be shown tonight (Wednesday, October 28) on CBS at 9pm ET/PT - a special episode running for two hours, just like the season opener. If you don't have the channel on linear TV, it's available to stream on CBS All Access in the US. It’s free if you have cable – you just need to input your provider details to watch. Otherwise, it’s $5.99 p/m for its Limited Commercials plan and $9.99 to stream without commercials. That's pretty affordable as is, but it even offers a FREE 7-day trial period, meaning you can essentially watch the Big Brother 2020 finale online without dropping a dime! Or, you can a much more fully featured over-the-top streaming service. Some of them struggle with national networks like CBS, so our recommendation in this case would be fuboTV, which is a complete cable replacement starting from $54.99 a month. There's a 100% FREE 7-day fuboTV trial deal on offer to try it, and cancelling is easy if you decide it's not for you - essentially meaning it's possible to watch Big Brother online for free, at least for first episodes. Away from the US but want to watch the same streaming coverage you do when at home? You got it - just grab a great VPN deal and follow our instructions above to get started.



How to watch Big Brother 22 live online: stream the All-Stars 2020 finale Canada

If you live in Canada and have cable, Global TV airs new episodes of Big Brother 22 All-Stars at the same time as the US, so the Big Brother 2020 finale will go live at 9pm ET/PT this Wednesday. You can also get access to Global's online streaming service for free if you enter your TV service provider details. Full episodes from the channel are also made available on Roku streaming devices for free forthe first seven days after being broadcast. Away from the Great White North? Check out this VPN offer and rejoice at being able to travel with all the streaming access you normally enjoy back home.

How to watch the Big Brother 22 finale: live stream Big Brother 2020 in the UK, Australia and beyond

Sadly, Big Brother fans based in the UK and Australia aren't being let in for last orders at the BB US All-Stars party - at least not yet. In fact, there's no direct means of viewing CBS shows like Big Brother in these countries, either live or on demand, at present. However, as mentioned above, folks from Canada, the US or anywhere else where you find you can watch the Big Brother 22 finale online, can still live stream the All Stars 2020 finale. Just grab yourself a reliable VPN and watch the streaming service you normally use (and almost certainly pay for) back home.