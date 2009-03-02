LG announces portable projector for UK

LG has launched its first portable projector for the UK market, with the HS102 apparently perfect for the 'handbag or laptop bag'.

The compact projector wighs in at 780g, with dimension of 154x117x50mm and LG's release suggests that the 'luxurious black casing and red touch-sensitive buttons - ensure that the HS102 complements any environment.'

Perhaps more importantly, the projector uses an LED bulb and has embedded DivX technology which allows movies, pictures and mp3s to be played direct from USB devices.

500 inches

The projector can manage up to 500" and includes built in speakers and a remote control.

"This is the first time we've launched a truly mobile projector to the UK market and with the HS102 - our smallest, most lightweight projector to date - we're certain that it will be popular with business users and consumers," explains LG's Soyeon Shin.

"It is a truly mobile device that doesn't compromise on technology or design."