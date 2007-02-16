LG lights up London

LG has installed a large LED screen at Piccadilly Circus, adding to the area's dazzling display of electronic signs and billboards. To demonstrate the company's rising popularity in the UK, and to boost it even further, the gigantic screen will run specially commissioned LG advertising, as well as displaying a news ticker from Sky News .

LG claims the screen has the highest resolution of all the screens at Piccadilly Circus. It even has an Ethernet connection so new content can be uploaded without fuss.

"This launch is even more important to us because of both the global collaboration it has taken to put such a major deal in place, and the stunning, yet unique, content," says Mark Bernard, general manager Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics UK.

The screen marks another step in LG's advertising strategy for the UK. The South Korean company currently sponsors Fulham and Arsenal football clubs, the British Gymnastics and British Rhythmic Gymnastics squads, and the UK DJ Championships .