You can try Sony's PlayStation Now starting today

Sony has announced that its PlayStation Now streaming service has entered open beta in the UK, allowing players to instantly beam games to their console via the cloud.

The PS Now service, which lets you stream PS3 games for a rental price, will be available on PS4, PS3, and select Bravia TV and Sony Blu-ray players.

A subscription service will follow later this summer, but for now you'll be able to rent a number of PS4 games for periods of between 48 hours and 30 days, with prices ranging from £2.99 to £7.99.

It's finally crossed the Atlantic

Games included for the beta include The Last of Us, BioShock Infinite, Final Fantasy XIII, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves and Ultra Street Fighter IV.

PS Now is live on PS3 and PS4 consoles right now, and will be available for select Bravia TVs and Blu-ray players from 4pm.