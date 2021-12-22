First Doctor Strange 2 trailer teases its multiverse of madness

Audio player loading…

The first official trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has arrived – and, as we expected, it looks utterly bonkers.

Released by Marvel Studios on December 22 – and what a lovely, early Holiday gift it is, too – Doctor Strange 2's first teaser shows off plenty of multiversal action, Avengers reunions, new character introductions, and the return of a fan favorite individual from Marvel's What If...? animated anthology series.

Check out the trailer, which is the next movie in Marvel's Phase 4 slate that's set to be released, below:

Marvel fans who have already seen Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest Marvel movie to hit theaters, will have seen this teaser before. It was one of No Way Home's post-credits scenes, which isn't surprising, given that No Way Home was a multiversal movie in the tone of Doctor Strange 2.

Still, this is the first time that other MCU fanatics will have seen what's in store for Benedict Cumberbatch's Sorcerer Supreme. And it seems that he's going to have a lot on his plate when the Multiverse of Madness arrives midway through 2022.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness lands exclusively in theaters on May 6, 2022.

Developing...