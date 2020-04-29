Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2: everything we know so far

If you've finished Final Fantasy 7 Remake, you may be wondering when Part 2 of the game will be releasing.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a re-imagining of classic '90s JRPG Final Fantasy 7. But, rather than releasing the remake as one single title, developer Square Enix has opted to release the remake as a series of games instead - with the first part releasing in April, 2020.

While Square Enix announced in November 2019 that development on Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 has started, the company hasn't confirmed a release date for the second part of the game; and, unfortunately, we're expecting a wait of at least a couple years.

While we wait, we've rounded up everything we know about Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 so far, including news, rumors and what we're hoping to see in the second game.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

While we know that Square Enix has already started work on Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2, the developer hasn't confirmed when it will release. But it could be a while before we get our hands on it.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake didn't release until five years after it was announced. However, we're not expecting another five year wait for part 2 as Square Enix has now built the foundation of the game. In addition, a a Square Enix representative told IGN that "the development team is planning the volume of content for the second part of the series, and that the team anticipates that the development of the second game will be more efficient".

Square Enix has previously compared Final Fantasy 7 Remake to Final Fantasy 13 - which released (essentially) in three parts, with roughly a two year gap between each of the entries. If Final Fantasy 7 Remake is going to be anything like that, then we're looking at around a two year wait until part 2 - meaning we may not see it until 2022.

While it could be a couple of of years before we see Final fantasy Remake Part 2, the team already has many of the assets, meaning a release date in late 2021 isn't totally out of the question.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 news and rumors

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Production has already started

In November 2019, director Tetsuya Nomura announced that work on Final Fantasy 7 Part 2 has already started.

"We’ve already begun working on the next one as well, but I’m confident that playing through this title will expand your expectations just like the world that extends beyond Midgar," Nomura said.

Hints in Final Fantasy Remake about what's coming next

In an interview with Famitsu (translated by DualShockers) Final Fantasy 7 Remake producer, Yoshinori Kitase, teased that there are hints in the game that allude to what may happen in the the second part.

"With this first game, we showed how there is great potential for the future, and we included many hints regarding what’s coming next," Kitase said. "I’m looking forward to seeing the fans’ theories on social media regarding what could happen now."

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2: what we want to see

(Image credit: Square Enix)

More playable characters

While it was definitely fun to control Cloud, Barret, Tifa and Aerith in the first installment of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, there's a whole cast of characters in the original that we would like to be able to control. We don't know about you, but playing as the pistol-wielding vampire Vincent sounds like an excellent time.

Some wild story turns

With how Final Fantasy 7 Remake ended, we're expecting Tetsuya Nomura to reshape the classic game into something entirely new. While some fans may want a faithful recreation of the original game, we're kind of interested to see how exactly the story may shift in the upcoming installments. We don't want to see anything coming.

Chocobo racing

Because the next installment of the game is likely going to be open world, we want to see a super robust chocobo racing mini game. In the original game, this side activity was needed to unlock some of the most powerful materia in the game, and with how fun it was in Final Fantasy XV, we can't wait to see what it looks like in the next iteration of the remake.

All kinds of minigames

We already can't wait to see what the Gold Saucer looks like in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, as it's this big shiny amusement park full of mini games. But, with technology coming so far in the 23 years since the original game came to market, we want to see even more activities in this area.

Next-generation visuals and ray tracing

Because we're likely going to see the next installment of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake on next-generation consoles (and hopefully PC), we would love to see the game look even better than the first installment. With ray tracing becoming more and more popular, we would love to see the fantastical scenery come to life in a huge way.