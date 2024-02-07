The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo is out today alongside a brand-new preview trailer

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the second installment in Square Enix's Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy, has a brand new demo which you can check out today. The demo was unveiled as part of a special PlayStation State of Play event dedicated to the upcoming third-person role-playing game (RPG).

The event also saw the release of a new trailer as well as over ten minutes of in-game footage. In the preview, we're treated to glimpses of the Rebirth's game world as well as a more in-depth look at the combat and storytelling on offer in the RPG.

The trailer showed scenes from the Temple of the Ancients - a climactic set piece from the 1997 original. We also saw more of Zack Fair, mentor to protagonist Cloud Strife, whose return to the story shakes up existing canon in interesting ways.

You can see the whole State of Play below. However, for those wishing to avoid spoilers, we advise skipping to the five-minute mark, since the trailer does, in our opinion, contain some minor spoilers for the upcoming game.

The demo is downloadable from the PlayStation Store and includes a section where you can control Sephiroth as part of a flashback to the Nibelheim incident, a key moment from Cloud's past. According to the official PlayStation blog, Square Enix also intends to release an update later this month which will add an explorable part of the Junon region for players to enjoy ahead of the game's full release.

In our hands-on with a preview build of the game, we at TechRadar Gaming (TRG) were able to try out Rebirth for ourselves. Not only were we impressed by the character customization and minigames, but we were also blown away by the slick combat and highly impressive worldbuilding. Rebirth seemed full of things to do while never being overwhelming.

Though we only had access to one explorable zone in our preview, it seems as though Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth could mark a bold step forward for the remake trilogy.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will release on February 29 for PlayStation 5.

