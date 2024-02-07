Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's skill trees are full of promising decisions and flashy moves
Hitting the books
With Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth less than a month away, we were invited to try out a preview build of the role-playing game (RPG) for ourselves. This included a look at character customization for the upcoming game which included Rebirth's new skill trees.
Not much has been known about how these trees would work - until now, that is. TechRadar Gaming (TRG) is happy to report that the new 'Folio' system is not only promising but also builds upon some classic Final Fantasy staples.
Characters in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth each have access to a unique 'Folio,' a library of potential skills and improvements linked together by nodes. New nodes can be unlocked by spending points that you acquire by leveling up or through certain books that can be found in the wild. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's Folios open up like trees, with different branches for players to choose from - a contrast to the more direct and linear offering found in its predecessor Final Fantasy 7 Remake.
In Remake, you could customize characters by upgrading their weapons. However, the scope for choice that came with these upgrades was often very limited and tended to offer minute stat increases. Conversely, Rebirth's Folios offer large stat buffs and brand new moves, including plenty of specialized synergy attacks - tag-team skills where party members attack in tandem for stronger effects.
Fans of Final Fantasy 10 will recognize this system as similar to the 'Sphere Grid' which could be found in the 2001 RPG. Given that Yoshinori Kitase directed and produced Final Fantasy 10 and is acting as producer on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, it makes sense that the two games would have some mechanics and design philosophies in common.
Though we only scratched the surface in our hands-on preview, the 'Folio' system seems as though it will offer meaningful character customization, giving us plenty to look forward to in the run-up to launch.
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is due to release February 29 on PS5.
Looking for something to play while you wait for Rebirth to release? Our lists of the best RPGs and best single-player games have you covered.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Cat Bussell is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Gaming. Hailing from the crooked spires of London, Cat is an experienced writer and journalist. As seen on Wargamer.com, TheGamer.com, and Superjumpmagazine.com, Cat is here to bring you coverage from all corners of the video game world. An inveterate RPG maven and strategy game enjoyer, Cat is known for her love of rich narratives; both story-driven and emergent.
Before migrating to the green pastures of games journalism, Cat worked as a political advisor and academic. She has three degrees and has studied and worked at Cambridge University, University College London, and Queen Mary University of London. She's also been an art gallery curator, an ice cream maker, and a cocktail mixologist. This crash course in NPC lifestyles uniquely qualifies her to pick apart only the juiciest video games for your reading pleasure.
Cat cut her teeth on MMOs in the heyday of World of Warcraft before giving in to her love of JRPGs and becoming embedded in Final Fantasy XIV. When she's not doing that, you might find her running a tabletop RPG or two, perhaps even voluntarily.
Most Popular
By Becca Caddy
By Tom Power