Disney Plus says its aspect-ratio fix for The Simpsons is coming soon

Following the launch of Disney Plus late last year, many fans of the classic animated sitcom The Simpsons voiced their displeasure upon discovering that the show's first 19 and a half seasons had been cropped or stretched to fit into the 16:9 format, effectively ruining a number of quality visual gags in the process.

The streaming service quickly responded by promising to fix the aspect ratio on The Simpsons in 2020, and now Disney has tweeted an official update on when subscribers can expect to see those episodes in the 4:3 format as originally intended.

We appreciate our fans’ patience and are working to make the first 19 Seasons (and part of 20) of #TheSimpsons available in 4:3 versions on #DisneyPlus. We expect to accomplish this by the end of May.April 2, 2020

According to Disney's tweet, the House of Mouse is working hard to "make the first 19 Seasons (and part of 20) of #TheSimpsons available in 4:3 versions", suggesting that viewers will have the option to choose which version they would rather watch.

Disney Plus also stated that it believes it will "accomplish this by the end of May." As for why the process is taking so long, it's likely that Disney has had to go back to the original source materials and remaster them all over again into HD.

