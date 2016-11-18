Dark Souls 3 and Overwatch the big winners at the Golden Joystick Awards

Dark Souls 3 was the deserved Ultimate Game of the Year winner at the 34th annual Golden Joystick awards, but it was Overwatch that picked up an astonishing five gongs for 2016.

The Golden Joysticks, hosted by TechRadar’s publisher Future, are a huge industry event, with votes from the public selecting the best of the best for 2016.

Dan Dawkins, Editor-In-Chief of GamesRadar+, said of the Ultimate Game of the Year winner: “Dark Souls 3 is the very deserving winner."

These are the best gaming PCs you can buy in 2016

The darkest winner

Dawkins continues, “On the surface, the series is most well-known for its difficulty, but it’s the impeccable combat, ingenious design and subtly-integrated, dense, lore that binds the game to our affections.

“Dark Souls 3 is unashamed in the demands it makes of the player, yet rigidly fair: weaving a dense, rewarding story, uniquely crafted for the medium.”

“Dark Souls 3 is unashamed in the demands it makes of the player, yet rigidly fair: weaving a dense, rewarding story, uniquely crafted for the medium.” Dan Dawkins: EIC GamesRadar+

Overwatch, the multiplayer shooter from World of Warcraft creators Blizzard, picked up Best Original Game in association with The Sun, Best Multiplayer Game, PC Game of the Year Competitive Game of the Year and Best Gaming Moment in association with Absolute Radio.

The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine, picked up three awards for Best Storytelling, Best Visual Design and Doug Cockle, the voice Geralt of Rivia, the game's lead character, won Best Gaming Performance. CD Projekt Red, the production company behind the game, won Studio of the Year.

Pokémon GO grabbed Innovation of the Year and Handheld/Mobile Game of the Year in association with Digital Spy ,and the Lifetime Achievement Award was this year bestowed to Eiji Aonuma, the man behind the Zelda series.

“I am glad, honoured and really humbled to be awarded the Golden Joysticks 2016 Lifetime Achievement Award,” said Aonuma.



Full list of winners

Best Original Game in association with The Sun - Overwatch

Best Storytelling - The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine

Best Visual Design - The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine

Best Audio in association with DTS - Fallout 4

Best Indie Game in association with Kotaku UK - Firewatch

Gaming Personality of the Year in association with Guiness World Records - Sean Plott (Day (9))

Best Multiplayer Game in association with PC Gamer Weekender - Overwatch

Competitive Play of the Year in association with PC Gamer Pro - Coldzera's jumping AWP quad kill at MLG Columbus

Best Gaming Moment in association with Absolute Radio - Play of the Game in Overwatch

YouTube - Upcoming Personality of the Year - Jesse Cox

Studio of the Year in association with Edge - CD Projekt Red

Innovation of the Year - Pokémon GO

Lifetime Achievement Award - Eiji Aonuma

Best Gaming Platform - Steam

Best Gaming Performance - Doug Cockle

Competitive Game of the Year in association with PC Gamer Pro - Overwatch

Nintendo Game of the Year in association with Gamesmaster - The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD

Playstation Game of the Year in association with OPM - Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Xbox Game of the Year in association with OXM - Rise of the Tomb Raider

PC Game of the Year in association with PC Gamer - Overwatch

Handheld/Mobile Game of the Year in association with Digital Spy - Pokémon GO

Breakthrough Award - Eric Barone - Stardew Valley

Hall of Fame - Lara Croft

Critics Choice Award - Titanfall 2

Most Wanted Game in association with Green Man Gaming - Mass Effect Andromeda

Ultimate Game of the Year in association with GamesRadar+ - Dark Souls 3

