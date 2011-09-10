6 of the best mid-price monitors for your Mac

Choosing a great display for your Mac is a big decision - and it can be complicated too. It's one of the most expensive purchases you can make outside your Mac (so you'll want to get it right) and yet there are all kinds of choices to make about about screen size, price and the technology inside.

One of the biggest changes in technology has been the introduction of LED backlights, which are gradually replacing cold cathode fluorescent lamps (CCFL). They promise more even lighting across the height and width of the display and offer better contrast ratios, so colours can be truer with more realistic black levels. Or at least that's the claim.

The second biggest change has been the huge improvement in display technology. Vertical Alignment and In-Plane Switching (IPS) displays offer wider viewing angles so you don't have to sit dead centre in front of a display to see its true colours.

Third are the efforts by display makers to improve LCD panel performance by using overdrive technology. This reduces monitor's response time to eliminate ghosting.

We've gathered six £300-£500 models that have some or all of these features on board, and thoroughly compared them against each other. The aim? To help you find the best one for your needs.

Acer S273HLbmii - £300



EIZO FORIS FS2331 - £315

Fujitsu P24W6-IPS - £480

Hazro HZ27WA - £500

Philips Brilliance 273P3LPHES - £349

Samsung C23A750X - £400