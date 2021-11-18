Black Friday Apple deal drops the 2021 iPad Pro to $999 - the lowest price ever

Black Friday Apple deals are some of the hottest bargains you can find, and we just spotted an impressive discount on the 2021 iPad Pro. Amazon has the 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro on sale for $999 (was $1,099). That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've found for the powerful tablet.



Due to stock issues, Black Friday iPad deals have been difficult to find lately, but today's offer is currently in stock and ready to ship for both the Silver and Space Gray colors. We don't know how long Amazon will have the iPad Pro on sale, so we'd snag this epic Black Friday deal now before it's too late.

Black Friday Apple iPad deal

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (128GB): $1,099 iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2021 (128GB): $1,099 $999 at Amazon

Save $100 - Amazon has the all-new 12.9-inch iPad Pro on sale for $999. That's a $100 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 2021 tablet. The Apple iPad Pro packs 128GB of storage and delivers laptop-like power and speed thanks to Apple's M1 chip. This early Black Friday deal has been flashing in and out of stock, we'd snag today's discount before it's too late.

Apple's 2021 iPad Pro features a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display, an ultra-wide front-facing camera, and an impressive speaker system. Perfect for students, the lightweight iPad Pro delivers more power than most laptops by offering Apple's M1 chipset and 128GB of storage. You're also getting Face ID for secure authentication, Apple Pay, and an all-day battery life.



If you're looking for more Black Friday iPad deals, we've listed more of today's best offers below.

More Black Friday Apple iPad deals

Apple iPad Air 4 (2020, 64GB): $599.99 Apple iPad Air 4 (2020, 64GB): $599.99 $549 at Amazon

Save $50 - Amazon's early Black Friday sale has the Apple iPad Air 4 on sale for $549. While we've seen the iPad drop to $499 back in September, this is the best deal you can find right now and still an impressive discount for an Apple device. This deal applies to the Silver color and, as of right now, is in stock and ready to ship.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2020) iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd Gen): $899.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 – Best Buy's early sale includes Black Friday iPads deals and today's top bargain is the 11-inch Apple iPad Pro that's on sale for $749.99. This discount matches the current best price of a third-generation model at Amazon. This tablet at Best Buy is older but it does come with double the storage so is better value if you're happy buying a less modern device.

Apple iPad Pro 11 (2021) iPad Pro 11-inch 2021 (2TB): $1,899 $1,648.99 at Amazon

Save $250 - The most powerful Black Friday iPad deal is on this 11-inch iPad Pro that's on sale for $1,648.99 at Amazon. That's a $250 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 11-inch tablet. The 2021 iPad Pro packs 2TB of storage and delivers laptop-like power and speed thanks to Apple's M1 chip. Please note, this iPad deal is for the 2TB storage option in Space Gray.

You can also see our guide to the best Black Friday Apple deals and see more early offers with our Amazon Black Friday deals roundup.

