The best inkjet printers 2018: top picks for home and office

If you're looking for a printer for your home or office that balances speed and print quality with affordability, then you'll want an inkjet printer.

The best inkjet printers use droplets of ink to create reproductions on paper of digital images, and use cartridges of ink for the printouts.

These cartridges come in black and color, and many inkjet printers can handle both monochrome and color printouts easily.

They are cheaper to buy than laser printers, though you will want to factor in the cost of replacement ink cartridges. These can sometimes cost more than the printer itself!

However, there are a growing number of brilliant inkjet printers that keep their ink guzzling to a minimum. In our best inkjet printers guide, we'll show you the very best picks. Plus, our price comparison tool makes sure you get the best deals on the ink jet printer of your choice as well.

Best inkjet printers 2018

1. Epson WorkForce Pro WF-4630

Economical print costs for volume printing

Print speed: ISO 20 ppm in black or colour | Print resolution: 4,800 x 1,200 | Paper sizes: A4, A5, A6, B5, C4 (Envelope), C6 (Envelope), DL (Envelope), No. 10 (Envelope), 9 x 13 cm, 10 x 15 cm, 13 x 18 cm, 13 x 20 cm, 20 x 25 cm, 100 x 148 mm, 16:9, LT, HLT, LGL, User defined | Paper capacity: 330 sheets | Dimensions: 461‎ x 422 x 342 mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 14.35 kg

Fast print speeds

Cloud-connected

Loud

Uninspiring design

The WorkForce Pro WF-4630 is a solid printer for small businesses and workgroups given its fast print speeds, solid print qualities and remote printing and scanning capabilities. Using the larger XL print cartridges, the WF-4630 delivers economical print costs that rival laser printers.

2. Epson EcoTank ET-4550

A printer that comes with two years' worth of ink

Print speed: 33ppm | Paper sizes: A4, A5, A6, B5, Envelopes (C4, C6, DL, No. 10), 9 x 13cm, 10 x 15cm, 13 x 18cm, 13 x 20cm, 20 x 25cm, 10 x 14.8cm | Paper capacity: 150 sheets | Dimensions: 515‎ x 360 x 241mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 7.4kg

Money saving EcoTank ink system

Three-year warranty

Small paper tray

One of the biggest concerns when buying an inkjet printer is the running costs when it comes to ink cartridges. That's why the Epson EcoTank ET-4550 is so high up in our list of the best inkjet printers of 2018, as it allows users to refill their printer using ink bottles. That's enough of a potential game-changer as it is, but Epson also includes two years of ink with the package; no more expensive cartridges and instead, you have enough material to deliver 11,000 pages worth of black and color inks (that's 700ml worth of liquid).

3. HP Envy 5540 All-in-One printer

A brilliant budget all-in-one printer

Print speed: 22 pages per minute | Scan resolution: 1200 x 1200 dpi | Features: Print, copy, scan | Dimensions: 161 x 454 x 410 mm | Weight: 6.82kg

Lots of features including smartphone support

Easy to install, configure and use

Can feel a little cheap at times

The HP Envy 5540 All-in-One printer offers printing, scanning and photo printing, supports not just USB but Wi-Fi, Wireless Direct and AirPrint wireless printing, and it even offers automatic double-sided printing. Best of all, this is an inkjet printer that won't cost the Earth, as it comes with a very competitive price tag. It's not the best all-in-one printer in the world, but it's definitely one of the best inkjet printers you can get for the price.

4. Canon Pixma Pro-100S

The best all-round photo printer

Print speed: 34 seconds | Print resolution: 4800 x 2400 dpi | Paper capacity: 150 sheets | Dimensions: 689 x 385 x 215 mm | Weight: 19.7kg

Excellent colour and mono prints

Relatively fast

Comparatively high cost of ink

Dye-based inks less resilient

If you're looking for the best inkjet printer that excels at photo printing, then the Canon Pixma Pro-100S is your best bet. OK, it is expensive for an inkjet, but print quality is simply stunning thanks to its 8-ink dye system that produces gallery-quality prints. It can also handle print sizes of A3 and over, and it's pretty fast as well, able to print a 4 x 6-inch photo in just 34 seconds. If you take a lot of photos on your smartphone or tablet, then the wireless printing feature will be a great help as well.

5. Canon Pixma TS8050

High quality, all-in-one inkjet

Print speed: 15 ppm black, 10 ppm colour | Print resolution: 9,600 x 2,400 | Paper sizes: A4, A5, B5, DL (Envelope) | Paper capacity: 100 sheets | Dimensions: 372 x 324 x 139mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 6.5kg

Compact

Great print quality

Cost

Expensive to run

Great for the travelling professional or someone who needs a small printer for occasional use, printing photos or using the scanner function. It's a bit pricey to buy - and to run - but the flexibility and quality of the printouts is excellent.

If you're looking for an all-in-one inkjet printer that can handle photocopying and scanning, as well as producing brilliant color printouts, then this is definitely one of the best inkjet printers money can buy in 2018.

6. HP Deskjet 2130 All-in-One printer

An even cheaper all-in-one

Print speed: 20 pages per minute | Scan resolution: 1200 x 1200 dpi | Features: Print, copy, scan | Dimensions: 241 x 424 x 309 mm | Weight: 3.52kg

Lots of features including smartphone support

Easy to install, configure and use

Can feel a little cheap at times

This is yet another great all-in-one inkjet printer from HP, and it comes with a very agreeable price tag as well. There's no wireless printing, or Ethernet support, but that's a sacrifice you'll have to make if you want an inkjet at this sort of price. In our view, as long as you don't need to share it among other PCs in your home, it's a sacrifice worth making. Plus, you can always plug it into a router if you do need to share it on a network. Problem solved!

7. Canon PIXMA TS9150

A great wireless inkjet printer

Print speed: ISO 15ppm black, 10ppm colour | Print resolution: 4,800 x 1,200 | Paper sizes: A4, A5, B5, LTR, LGL, 20x25cm, 13x18cm, 10x15cm, 13x13, Envelopes(DL,COM10) | Paper capacity: 120 sheets | Dimensions: 372 x 324 x 140 mm (Width x Depth x Height) | Weight: 6.7g

Great print quality

Lovely design

Expensive

Slow to print

If you're looking for a great all-round inkjet printer that doesn't skimp on print quality for your photographs, then we don't think you will be disappointed by what the PIXMA TS9150, Canon's flagship inkjet printer, has to offer.

Sure, it's more expensive than some inkjet competitors, but it offers stunning print quality, especially when it comes to printing out photographs. It's also nicely designed and is wireless as well, allowing you to easily position it around your home or office without worrying about cables.

8. HP Deskjet 3630

Small, affordable and smartly designed

Print speed: Varies depending on document | Paper sizes: A4, A5, A6, B5, Borderless A4, Borderless A5, Borderless B5 | Paper capacity: 60 sheets | : | Weight: 4.2kg

Compact

Cheap to buy

Ink can be expensive

Basic paper handling

The Deskjet 3630 is a very good printer for the price, offering reasonable print speeds and the ability to connect to mobile devices without breaking the bank. Just be wary as its ink cartridges can be expensive when picked up from shops. It doesn't quite have the build quality of HP's more expensive Envy models, but if you're looking for an initially cheap model that catches the eye when sat on a shelf, the Deskjet 3630 is a great option.

