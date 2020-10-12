Amazon Echo Studio deal knocks the Dolby Atmos speaker to its best ever price

As part of the Prime Day deals, you can always depend on Amazon to discount its own line of smart speakers, tablets and other electronics. If you're an audio enthusiast, though, the hefty £50 discount on the Echo Studio may be the best deal of the event. For Amazon Prime members, this powerful speaker is only £139.99, presumably until the event ends. This beats its best ever price by £10.

As we noted in our Echo Studio review, the regular retail price of £189.99 was already competitive for what you got, considering that the comparable Apple HomePod retails for £279. Like Amazon's other devices, the Echo Studio features Alexa control, so you can stream songs from Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music or other supported services.

The Echo Studio features support for 3D audio mixes and Dolby Atmos home cinema soundtracks – something you can take advantage of on Disney Plus with the Star Wars and Marvel movies on offer. It also plays nice with Zigbee-compatible devices, turning the Echo Studio into a smart device hub if you wish.

Amazon Echo Studio smart speaker: £189.99 £139.99 at Amazon

Prime Day brings a deep discount on this great Dolby Atmos-equipped smart speaker, which features fantastic audio and Alexa voice control. You can also use the Echo Studio speakers as part of a home cinema setup. The regular retail price was already great for the sound and build quality of the Echo Studio – the saving here just makes it sweeter. View Deal

If that isn't to your liking and you'd rather pick up a cheaper smart speaker in Amazon's Echo range, check out the rest of Amazon's early device deals for Prime Day. Every price bracket is basically accounted for – though, as mentioned, you'll need to be a Prime member to enjoy the discounts.

