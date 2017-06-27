10 classic games the SNES Mini is missing

It’s small, it’s cute, and it’s packed with some of the best games Nintendo ever made. But, if you’re struggling to get hold of a pre-order of Nintendo’s new SNES Mini console, perhaps you shouldn’t despair too much.

Because, while it is indeed a fantastic box of nostalgia, the ‘Nintendo Classic Mini: Super Nintendo Entertainment System’ (to give it its proper, full airs and graces title) is missing a number of key games that any SNES owner of the 90s wouldn’t have been seen dead without.

So here’s our pick of the MIA games that are sadly absent from the SNES Mini. From stone-cold classics to cult curios, raise a glass for some absent friends.