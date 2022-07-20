RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live stream: how to watch pre-season friendly football online from anywhere

Liverpool will be looking to improve upon what's been a mixed pre-season so far as they take on RB Leipzig on Thursday in Germany. Jurgen Klopp's men endured a 4-0 defeat to rivals Manchester United last Tuesday in Bangkok, before a much improved performance against Crystal Palace in Singapore which saw them beat the Londoners 2-0. Read on to find out how to watch an RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live stream no matter where you are in the world.

Captain Jordan Henderson was on target against Palace, while Mohamed Salah celebrated his recent new Kop contract by also getting on the scoresheet. Now back on European turf, the Reds face a Leipzig side that finished fourth in last season's Bundesliga and were last term's winners of the DFB Cup.

Spearheaded up front by Bundesliga Player of the Season Christopher Nkunku, RB have already beaten English opposition in pre-season. They eased past Ralph Hasenhüttl’s Southampton 3-1 on Saturday in Austria.

Want to catch all the new Liverpool signings in action? Read on to find out how to watch an RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere in the world.

How to watch an RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live stream in the UK and Ireland

(opens in new tab) RB Leipzig vs Liverpool is being shown exclusively live in the UK and Ireland on Liverpool's very on TV channel LFCTV. The club's own in-house TV channel and streaming service is available to Sky and Virgin Media customers in the UK, for £7 per month. Coverage begins at 5.45pm BST. Those outside the UK wanting to watch coverage like they would at home needn't worry about geo-blockers, either - as they can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your regular coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching an RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch an RB Leipzig vs Liverpool live stream from anywhere

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool: live stream soccer in the US and around the world