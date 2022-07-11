England vs India live stream: how to watch 1st ODI cricket online from anywhere

England and India face off at the Oval on Tuesday in the first of three one-day internationals that should see the white ball get clobbered from pillar to post, with both sides reaping the benefits of an ultra-aggressive new approach. Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow are back in the lineup for the hosts, so follow our guide as we explain how to watch an England vs India live stream and get the 1st ODI online from anywhere.

The tourists battered England in their first two T20I clashes last week but the hosts bounced back with a monster 215-run total on Sunday to give Jos Buttler his first victory as their new white-ball skipper. India, however, posted massive scores in all three matches, and Suryakumar Yadav's brilliant ton almost managed to reel England in in the series closer.

Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan and Liam Livingstone impressed with the bat in flashes, but England will be buoyed by the returns of Root and Bairstow in particular, who were quite simply outstanding in their seven-wicket Test triumph at the start of the month.

Rohit Sharma will be looking to fight fire with fire, though the continuing form of Virat Kohli remains a source of concern for India. He showed glimpses of his quality on Sunday, and the hope is that the 50-over format will grant him an opportunity to get back into the swing of things ahead of a pivotal few months.

Follow our guide for all the details you need to find a reliable England vs India live stream and watch the 1st ODI online from wherever you are.

1st ODI : Tuesday, July 12 一 The Oval, London 一 1pm BST / 5.30pm IST

: Tuesday, July 12 一 The Oval, London 一 1pm BST / 5.30pm IST 2nd ODI : Thursday, July 14 一 Lord's London 一 1pm BST / 5.30pm IST

: Thursday, July 14 一 Lord's London 一 1pm BST / 5.30pm IST 3rd ODI: Sunday, July 17 一 Old Trafford, Manchester 一 11am BST / 3.30pm IST

How to watch England vs India in Australia for FREE

(opens in new tab) Cricket fans Down Under can watch England vs India on Fox Cricket (channel 501) and via Foxtel (opens in new tab), with play set to begin at 10pm AEST for the 1st ODI. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial (opens in new tab)! After that, the Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Outside Australia? Don't forget, you can take your cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

How to watch England vs India ODI cricket from outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official England vs India broadcasting options for the US, Australia and New Zealand, but if you're currently outside your country of residence and trying to stream the cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

How to watch England vs India: live stream ODI cricket in the UK

England vs India live stream: how to watch ODI cricket in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the Sony Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the England vs India series, with play set to begin at 5.30pm IST for the 1st ODI. Sony Six (opens in new tab) and Sony Six HD will telecast with English commentary, while Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD will offer matches with Hindi commentary, and lastly Sony Ten 4 and Sony Ten 4 HD will broadcast in regional languages. If you prefer to watch on an app or website, Sony Liv (opens in new tab) will be streaming the match 一 but you'll need a premium subscription to watch England vs India live, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month. Jio users can watch the series free of cost with the JioTV mobile application. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home cricket coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

England vs India live stream: where to watch ODI cricket in the US

(opens in new tab) Dedicated streaming service Willow TV (opens in new tab) is where cricket fans can watch England vs India live in the US, with play starting at 8am ET / 5am PT for the 1st ODI. Willow TV (also available in Canada), is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Perhaps a better option for those looking for an alternative to cable would be to opt for a cord-cutting streaming service like Sling TV (opens in new tab). If you already have Sling, then you can add Willow TV for an extra $5 for one month. And if you don't, then you can currently bag a big six of a bargain by getting Sling TV - featuring 30+ channels - with your first month currently available with a 50% discount (opens in new tab).

How to watch England vs India: live stream 1st ODI in New Zealand