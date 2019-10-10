How to use Currys Price Match Promise this Black Friday

With Black Friday rapidly approaching, you're going to want to know how to get the very best tech deals possible – and the good news is we're expecting a flood of discounts and offers to arrive online over both Black Friday and the following Cyber Monday.

Black Friday falls on November 29 this year, with Cyber Monday on December 2, so look for some seriously substantial savings on both these days, and the Saturday and Sunday in between – and even the days either side.

You've chosen wisely by pointing your web browser towards TechRadar, because we're going to be listing all the best Black Friday tech deals right here, ready for you to take advantage of – whether it's smart speakers from Amazon or smartphones from John Lewis, we've got you covered.

We're also going to give you some expert tips on how to find the best prices from the Currys Black Friday deals – starting with the Currys Match Price Promise. Read on to learn what it is, how you can use it, and why it might save you a significant amount of cash.

What is Currys Price Match Promise?

(Image credit: Currys PC World)

Whether it's Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or any other day of the year, online retailers are always looking to undercut each other on price. That's good news for consumers, but it does mean you have to spend time searching around the web to make sure you're paying as little as possible for a particular gadget.

Enter Currys Price Match Promise. As the name suggests, Currys will match the price of a product if you can find it cheaper elsewhere – there are a few terms and conditions to make a note of, but that's the gist.

It means that if you see the same product available for less at any other retailer – either online or in store – Currys will match that price if you shop with it instead. The company will even match any discount codes that are being offered, so you don't need to pay a penny more than you have to.

This means a little research is required on your part: take the time to look up the item you're after on other websites, and you could be able to get a hefty chunk knocked off the price. You certainly shouldn't just take the first price you see on a gadget you're thinking about purchasing, because there will often be better deals around if you look for them.

What's more, the Currys Price Match Promise is applicable for up to seven days after you've made your original purchase – that means if you buy something from Currys, then notice it cheaper somewhere else, Currys will refund the difference for you.

There are a few terms and conditions to bear in mind, as we've mentioned: the competing offer must be from a UK retailer, and the items must be identical, right down to the model number (it's always worth double-checking). Also, delivery and installation charges, product protection services and other add-ons aren't included, so factor those out when comparing prices.

How do I use Currys Price Match Promise?

(Image credit: Future)

The Currys Price Match Promise is a great deal, especially around Black Friday time, and fortunately Currys has made it very easy to take advantage of it. In some cases you don't even need to leave the Currys website – just click the 'Compare prices' button above the 'Add to basket' button on any product listing to check out competitor prices.

If you don't see a 'Compare prices' button, you'll need to do a little price hunting yourself. In fact, it's always worth having a look around the web and the high street yourself anyway – it's always possible that the Currys price comparison engine has missed something, or that a brand-new offer has gone live.

You don't have to use this price comparison tool to find better deals elsewhere, but it's very convenient. All you need to do is make a note of where you saw the lower price, either online or in a store, and let Currys know on 0344 561 0000. You can also pop into your local store and speak to staff there about the Price Match Promise – you'll then be told what to do next.

So why would you take advantage of the Currys Price Match Promise and not just buy the product from the rival store? You might be able to get a better deal on delivery or installation, for example, or it might be easier for you to get to a local Currys store to pick something up. Perhaps it's just that Currys is the store you're happiest dealing with.

Whatever the reason, you should find that Currys Price Match Promise is a useful resource to have as you go about your Black Friday bargain hunting – bear in mind that it's an option while you're looking to get the best prices possible.

Finding the best Black Friday deals

(Image credit: Currys PC World/TechRadar)

You've got plenty more strategies open to you for finding the best deals this Black Friday, besides using Currys Price Match Promise. The more research you can put in ahead of the event the better – make sure you know where the gadget-shaped holes in your life are ahead of time, for example, so that you know which cool tech toys you should be picking up and which you can pass over.

It's also a good idea to set some kind of budget – it's all too easy to get carried away with the sheer volume of discounts and savings available across Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and to spend more than you can afford. Decide in advance what your budget is and you might well end up coming in under it.

Another good tip is to get all your accounts in order before you start shopping: if you see a limited-time offer on something you really want, you don't want to waste precious seconds entering your address and registering an account, so make sure all of this is sorted before the big day comes and checking out will be much smoother. Happy shopping!