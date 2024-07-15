With just hours to go until Prime Day 2024, check out these Shark vacuum deals before they're sucked up

There are only a few hours until it's finally Amazon Prime Day 2024, and we're just as excited as you are. At the moment, Amazon is in full swing with deals on the best vacuum cleaners, and amidst those are stellar offers on popular models from Shark.

At TechRadar, we've praised Shark vacuums for a multitude of reasons, be that their versatility or powerful performances. And to get the ball rolling with Shark Prime Day deals, there are four models we think are the ones to look out for - and they're available in both the US and UK.

There are several reasons why these Shark vacuum deals have made our list, one of the reasons being that each model is designed with convenience in mind. Whether that's in the form of a robot vacuum or a cordless vacuum with anti-hair wrap technology, these Shark vacuums are easy to use and versatile. And when it comes to price, two of the four deals are currently at their lowest prices ever - it doesn't get better than that.

Since Prime Day 2024 doesn't officially kick off until July 16, there's a chance that more Shark vacuums could get further price drops as we settle into the sales event, so we'll be keeping our eyes peeled to bring you the best deals possible. With that said, if you can't wait until Prime Day, here are the Shark vacuum deals you should grab before the big day.

Best Shark vacuum Prime Day deals in the US

Shark RV2310 Matrix Robot Vacuum: was $299.99 now $179.99 at Amazon

This limited-time deal proves that you don't have to spend big on a robot vacuum, and this 40% offer takes Shark's Matrix robot vacuum down to its lowest price yet. For that, it can pick up debris from both hard floors and carpet thanks to its powerful suction performance, and you don't have to worry about constantly cleaning its brush roll which uses Shark's anti-hair wrap technology - a big bonus especially if you have pets.

Shark HV301 Rocket Ultra-Light Corded Bagless Vacuum: was $249.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

Although some may be thrown off by a corded vacuum, with this Shark model it means you don't have to sacrifice performance value. A solid option for both hard floors and carpets, it seems like an easy-to-use vacuum with swivel steering functions and the ability to convert to a hand-held vacuum for furniture, stairs, and ceiling cleaning.

Best Shark vacuum Prime Day deals in the UK

Shark Corded Upright Vacuum Cleaner: was £259 now £149 at Amazon

If you're after a Shark vacuum that can provide a deep clean on different floor types, then you may want to consider Shark's corded upright vacuum. Though it's not cordless, it makes up for it with versatile cleaning attachments and anti-hair wrap technology which can go a long way when cleaving up after pets. It's also down to its lowest price yet, so you may want to act fast with a deal like this.

Shark WandVac System: was £229.99 now £199 at Amazon

If versatility is your priority, then look no further. In our review, we praised Shark's WandVac vacuum for its smooth stick-to-hand-held transformation meaning that you can use it in hard-to-reach places as well as across different floor surfaces. While it's 13% price cut isn't the best deal we've seen, it takes one of our most-liked Shark vacuums below the £200 price mark. Read our full Shark WandVac System review

As we've mentioned, Shark vacuums have been a smash hit with us at TechRadar - particularly its cordless models which are built for convenience, but still pack a powerful cleaning performance. Having said that, Shark's corded vacuums are equally as great. Despite not having the convenience bonus, they tick all the boxes when it comes to providing deep cleaning on both hard floors and carpets.

Amid all the Shark vacuum deals, there are plenty of other brands available this Prime Day if Shark doesn't do it for you. To make sure you're not missing out on the best vacuum deals, we'll be updating all of our best Amazon Prime Day 2024 vacuum deals over the next few days.

