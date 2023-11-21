Who needs a MacBook Air when you can get these Dell XPS laptops dirt cheap for Black Friday?

While the new MacBook Air 13-inch and 15-inch models are still popular items this Black Friday, you definitely don't want to sleep on their biggest Windows competitors, the venerable Dell XPS 13 and Dell XPS 15, two of the best laptops on the market, and both of them are on sale this week. The Dell XPS 13 is on sale for as low as $599.99 in the US at Dell while the Dell XPS 15 is on sale for as low as $1,099 in the US, also at Dell.

The UK doesn't have to miss out on Black Friday deals either, with Dell Black Friday deals on the Dell XPS 13 for as low as £768.98 at Dell, and the Dell XPS 15 on sale as low as £1,198.99 on Dell's website.

I've pulled together a few of the best configurations available in the US and UK below, but click through and play with the different configurations and see how much you can save since nearly every configuration is on sale right now.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region).

Today's best US Black Friday Dell XPS deals

Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $799 now $599 at Dell

Here we go folks - this is the cheapest price we've ever seen for a Dell XPS 13 laptop, and it's one of the latest models. As you'd expect, this isn't the highest configuration since it's got a 12th gen Intel Core i5 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, but this is a superb price for such a premium machine. The main selling points for the XPS 13 are the gorgeous aluminum chassis, excellent display, and incredibly lightweight design that's perfect for everyday carry. We awarded this model four stars out of five with our Dell XPS 13 2022 review.

Dell XPS 13 laptop: was $1,099 now $799 at Dell

Need something with a little more power? The Dell Black Friday sale also includes an incredible deal on a Core i7-equipped XPS 13 model. With a massive $300 off, you're paying a superb price here for a machine with a 12th-gen chipset, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD - all fantastic specs to have on any Windows machine, let alone a premium model like the XPS 13.

Dell XPS 15 laptop: was $1,499 now $1,199 at Dell

And, for those who need a serious amount of power, consider this fantastic Black Friday deal on the latest Dell XPS 15. This specced-out machine features a potent combination of a 13th gen Intel Core i7 chipset, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Intel Arc A370M graphics card. These specs are definitely overkill for a simple daily driver, but those who want a pro-level machine will find a lot to work with here.

Today's best UK Black Friday Dell XPS deals

Dell XPS 13 (2023): was £1,138.80 now £999 at Dell

Featuring a 12th-gen Core i7-1250U processor with integrated graphics, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD, this MacBook Air rival can more than hold its own in terms of performance and style, especially with a £139.80 discount for Black Friday.

Dell XPS 15 (2023): was £1,969.00 now £1,669 at Dell

While not the most powerful XPS 15 model, this Intel Core i7-13700H and Nvidia RTX 4050 configuration with 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD offers competitive performance for the price to rival any of the best laptops out there, including the MacBook Pro.

Dell XPS 15 (2023): was £2,669.01 now £1,999.01 at Dell

This powerhouse of an XPS 15 configuration is £670 off right now on the manufacturer's website, and features a 13th-gen Core i9-13900H processor, an Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD, making it easily one of the most powerful laptops you're going to get for under £2,000.

Dell XPS laptops are the perfect Windows alternative to popular Apple MacBook products like the 13-inch MacBook Air (2022) and 15-inch MacBook Air (2023), often offering better specs at a cheaper price.

You won't be getting the tight Apple ecosystem integration you would on a MacBook, but no Windows laptop can offer that, so you're better off looking for the best Black Friday MacBook deals if you want those features. If not, or if that isn't a deal breaker, you'll often find that the XPS 13 offers compelling performance to rival the Apple MacBook Air with M2 chips, and the XPS 15 is a fantastic alternative to the 15-inch MacBook Air right out the gate, as well as a worthy competitor to the MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch, often for a much lower price.

