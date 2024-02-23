Walmart's massive weekend sale starts now - and I've found the 17 best deals

It's officially the weekend, and to celebrate, Walmart has a massive spring sale with incredible deals on everything from TVs, tablets, and headphones to air fryers, vacuums, coffee makers, and more. To help you find the best of the best, I've gone through Walmart's sale to bring you today's 17 top deals.



• Shop Walmart's full weekend sale



Walmart's weekend sale includes a mix of left-over Presidents' Day deals and spring savings, allowing you to save on best-selling tech and home items from brands like Apple, Dyson, Samsung, Ninja, LG, Keurig, and more. Some highlights include Apple's powerful iPad Air on sale for $449, the Dyson Omni-Glide cordless vacuum marked down to a fantastic price of $195, and the best-selling Vizio 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $348.



Shop more of Walmart's best deals below, and keep in mind that these are limited-time offers, and you might not see prices like this until the next big holiday sale event.

Walmart's massive weekend sale - the 17 best deals

Gourmia 8qt air fryer: was $99 now $59 at Walmart

A healthy $40 discount makes this spacious Gourmia air fryer a great buy at Walmart's weekend sale. At 8qt, this one has a decent capacity for the price, and it also features a handy see-through window so you can check on your food while it is in use. This particular machine also features 12 handy presets for everything from baking to bacon.

Ninja AF100 Air Fryer: was $89 now $69 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Ninja air fryer on sale for $69 - the lowest price we've seen this year. The highly-rated four-quart air fryer allows you to whip up your favorite fried foods with less oil, and the compact size allows you to store the appliance on your counter.

Keurig K-Duo Essentials: was $99.99 now $79 at Walmart

This coffee machine can brew a large carafe using ground beans or single cups using K-Cup coffee pods. It's a best-of-both-worlds coffee maker, and Walmart has the Keurig on sale for $79 - the best deal you can find right now.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $89 at Walmart

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Walmart's weekend sale has the top-rated Little Green model on sale for $89 – the best deal you can find right now. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away vacuum: was $189 now $119 at Walmart

Getting a powerful vacuum from a well-respected brand doesn't mean you have to shell out for a pricey Dyson; this Shark Navigator is a great option. While this is a corded model, the Shark Navigator works on both carpet and hard floors equally well thanks to its lift-away technology (which enables you to detach the pod so you can clean anywhere). Not only is this a great value vacuum, but today's price at Walmart is $10 cheaper than over Black Friday.

Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum: was $349.99 now $195 at Walmart

The Omni-Glide is Dyson's cheapest cordless vacuum, and it's down to an unbelievable price of just $195 at Walmart's weekend sale. The Dyson Omni-Glide features a compact design, weighs just 5 lbs, and can be transformed into a handheld with just one click.

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum: was $419.99 now $299.99 at Walmart

If you have more cash to spend, Walmart also has the powerful Dyson V8 cordless vacuum on sale for just $299.99. The Dyson V8 is perfect for pet owners as it features a detangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets. You can also transform it into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones: was $49.95 now $39.95 at Walmart

This is an incredible price for a pair of wireless on-ear headphones, which are on sale for just $39.95. The JBL Tune 510BT features Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, so you can stream music and podcasts and take calls from your device, and you'll enjoy an impressive 40 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $249 now $189 at Walmart

Get the budget Apple Watch SE on sale for just $189 - only $10 more than the record-low we saw during Black Friday. You're getting all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. You can check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review to see why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS + Cellular, 45mm): was $529 now $329 at Walmart

Although a newer version is now available, the Apple Watch 8 is still one of the best smartwatches you can buy for iPhone users, thanks to its impressive display and useful safety and health features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS. Finding a brand new one is rare these days, and Walmart appears to be clearing stock with this significant discount. Snap it up while you can.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Walmart

Apple's 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal from Walmart is just $20 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday, and it's the best deal you can find right now.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $569 now $449 at Walmart

If you're looking for a powerful iPad, Walmart also has the latest iPad Air on sale for a record-low price of $449. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and Apple's powerful M1 chip, which delivers laptop-like speed and performance and provides an all-day battery life.

TCL 55-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV (2023): was $448 now $318 at Walmart

A mid-size QLED display under $400 is unheard of, which is why the TCL QLED 6-Series is a fantastic steal, with the 55-inch model on sale for just $318. The QLED TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, plus HDR Pro+ with Dolby Vision, Game Accelerator 120, and smart capabilities with the Google Assistant make this an excellent buy.

Onn. 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: $298 at Walmart

Walmart's cheapest TV deal is this 65-inch 4K smart TV from Onn. for just $298 - an incredible price. For your money, you're getting 4K Ultra HD resolution, the Roku experience for easy streaming, and an edge-to-edge viewing experience thanks to the frameless bezel.

Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K Smart TV: was $528 now $348 at Walmart

The 65-inch Vizio is another fantastic big-screen budget option and pretty good value, considering you’re getting an array of built-in smart display features. For example, Vizio’s own SmartCast platform works with both Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast and supports all the usual streaming services like Netflix right out of the box.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $558 at Walmart

This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to just $558 - an incredible price. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Samsung 75-inch CU8000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $667.99 now $598 at Walmart

Samsung's CU8000 Crystal series is a fantastic option if you don't need an expensive high-display but still want a solid overall picture – and you can grab this 75-inch model for just $598. With 4K resolution support, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and a dedicated Gaming Hub, this is a great deal for a big-screen TV.

You can see more of the best TV deals and today's best Apple Watch deals happening right now.