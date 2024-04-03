Walmart's massive spring sale is still live: $89 AirPods, $69 air fryer, $298 65-inch TV

While Amazon's big spring sale ended last week, Walmart still has a ton of spring savings available on everything from TVs, Apple devices, and laptops to patio furniture, kitchen appliances, vacuums, and more. I've gone through Walmart's Spring Sale and picked out the 15 best deals below.



Whether you're looking for spring cleaning essentials, want to spruce up your backyard, or grab a deal on a tech gadget, Walmart's spring sale has you covered with record-low prices from brands like Apple, Bissell, LG, Ninja, and HP.

I've listed links to the most popular sale categories, including patio furniture, TVs, and headphones, followed by the 15 best deals. Some highlights and personal favorites are this 65-inch 4K Roku TV from Onn for just $298, the highly-rated Bissell Pet Hair Eraser vacuum on sale for $149 and this Deco Chef electric pizza oven marked down to $199.99.



Walmart Spring Sale - the 15 best deals

Walmart Spring Sale - the 15 best deals

Ninja AF100 Air Fryer: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FNinja-4QT-Air-Fryer-Black-AF100WM%2F844320666" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $89 now $69 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Ninja air fryer on sale for $69 - the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday. The highly-rated four-quart air fryer allows you to whip up your favorite fried foods with less oil, and the compact size allows you to store the appliance on your counter.

Deco Chef 1800W Electric Pizza Oven: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FDeco-Chef-1800W-Electric-Pizza-Oven-with-13-Inch-2-in-1-Pizza-Stone-and-Grill-Double-Wall-Stainless-Steel-and-Dual-Heating-Elements-Black%2F3476691880%3Fathbdg%3DL1700" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $229.99 now $199.99 at Walmart

Perfect for outdoor parties, Walmart has the Deco Chef pizza oven on sale for an incredible price of $199.99. The electric pizza oven features a reversible pizza tone and a slotted grill and oven so you can bake pizzas or grill burgers.

Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FHoneywell-Home-Smart-Color-Thermostat%2F234116673" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $179.99 now $139.99

Save energy (and money) with the Honeywell Home smart thermostat, which is on sale for $139.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. You can automatically adjust the temperature through the compatible app, and the Honeywell home learns your preferences to help achieve your preferred temperature.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBISSELL-Little-Green-Portable-Carpet-Cleaner-3369%2F271925562" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $123.34 now $99 at<a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBISSELL-Little-Green-Portable-Carpet-Cleaner-3369%2F271925562%3Fathbdg%3DL1300" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com""> <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBISSELL-Little-Green-Portable-Carpet-Cleaner-3369%2F271925562%3Fathbdg%3DL1800%26from%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">Walmart

Jumpstart your spring cleaning with the best-selling Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner, which is on sale for $99. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

iHome AutoVac Nova S1 Pro Robot Vacuum: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FiHome-AutoVac-Nova-S1-Pro-Self-Empty-Robot-Vacuum-LIDAR-Mapping-150-Min-Runtime-Strong-Suction-New%2F3975534016%3Fathbdg%3DL1700" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $399.99 now $139 at Walmart

A great price for a robot vacuum, Walmart's spring sale has the iHome AutoVac Nova marked down to $139 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors and the Auto Empty Base will automatically empty the dustbin and recharge when needed.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Upright Vacuum: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBISSELL-Pet-Hair-Eraser-Turbo-Bagless-Upright-Vacuum-2475%2F202449776%3Fathbdg%3DL1300" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $278 now $149 at Walmart

The Bissell Pet Hair vacuum features powerful suction in a lightweight design and includes a Tangle-Free Brush Roll to prevent hair wrap. Walmart's spring sale has the upright vacuum on sale for a record-low price of $149.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FApple-AirPods-with-Charging-Case-2nd-Generation%2F604342441%3Fathbdg%3DL1600" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $129 now $89 at Walmart

Get the best-selling AirPods 2 on sale for just $89. While we saw the AirPods drop briefly to $69 during Black Black Friday, Walmart's price is the best deal you can get right now and is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FApple-Watch-SE-2023-GPS-40mm-Midnight-Aluminum-Case-with-Midnight-Sport-Band-S-M%2F5054105595%3Fathbdg%3DL1600" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $249 now $189 at Walmart

Walmart has the best-selling Apple Watch SE on sale for $189 - $10 more than the lowest-ever price. You're getting all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. Check out our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/apple-watch-se-2" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">Apple Watch SE 2 review to see why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F2022-Apple-10-9-inch-iPad-Air-Wi-Fi-64GB-Space-Gray-5th-Generation%2F612153150" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $599.99 now $449.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a powerful tablet, Walmart's spring sale has Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air on sale for a record-low price of $449.99. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, which delivers laptop-like speed and performance and provides an all-day battery life.

HP 14-inch laptop: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FHP-14-Laptop-Intel-Core-i3-N305-8GB-RAM-256GB-SSD-Moonlight-Blue-Windows-11-14-ep0792wm%2F5265054314" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $519.99 now $279 at Walmart

This HP laptop is a good buy if you need an affordable entry-level machine for light use, schoolwork, and basic everyday tasks. The 14-inch display makes it more portable compared to larger-screen options, but it still offers good performance thanks to the Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and speedy 256GB SSD.

Apple MacBook Air M1: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMacBook-Air-13-3-Laptop-Apple-M1-chip-8GB-Memory-256GB-SSD-Space-Gray%2F609040889" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $999 now $699 at Walmart

While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $749 previously, Walmart has just beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $50 today. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this awesome deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Onn. 65-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2Fonn-65-Class-4K-UHD-2160P-LED-Roku-Smart-Television-HDR-100012587%2F476550098" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank">$298 at Walmart

Walmart's best big-screen budget TV deal is this 65-inch 4K smart TV from Onn. for just $298 - an incredible price. For your money, you're getting 4K Ultra HD resolution, the Roku experience for easy streaming, and an edge-to-edge viewing experience thanks to the frameless bezel.

Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K Smart TV: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FVIZIO-65-Class-V-Series-4K-UHD-LED-Smart-TV-V655-J09%2F292825097" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $528 now $348 at Walmart

The 65-inch Vizio is another fantastic big-screen budget option and pretty good value, considering you’re getting an array of built-in smart display features. For example, Vizio’s own SmartCast platform works with both Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast and supports all the usual streaming services like Netflix right out of the box.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FLG-70-Class-4K-UHD-2160P-webOS-Smart-TV-70UQ7070ZUD%2F642419413%3Fathbdg%3DL1300" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $648 now $558 at Walmart

This is a great deal on a 70-inch display from LG, marked down to just $498 at Walmart. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.