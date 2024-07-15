Wait, the Leica SL2 is 40% off for Prime Day? Amazon slashes almost $3000 off in this unmissable deal
A Leica that's available, better yet, on sale? I'm listening
A Leica camera on sale? Now that's unusual – it's hard enough just finding one that's not on back order, such is the German brand's appeal. But to discover an Amazon Prime Day deal for a Leica outside the camera maker's official store surprised even me, and it's a whopping discount on a full-frame mirrorless workhorse: the Leica SL2 is just $4,085.95 at Amazon (was $6,995).
Almost $3,000 off a Leica camera goes down as one of the most surprising Amazon Prime Day camera deals – it's a huge discount for a brand that's almost never on sale. The new price puts the SL2 more in line with high-resolution full-frame rivals from Sony, Canon and Nikon, which is highly unusual for a Leica.
Today's best Leica SL2 deal
Leica SL2 body only: was $6,995 now $4,084.95 at Amazon
Most professional photography cameras are made in Japan, but Leica is a German brand with an altogether different take, a distinct minimalist design ethos. That doesn't mean the SL2 is lacking: it's packed with a 45MP full-frame sensor, competitive features and is part of the L-mount alliance with a huge choice of lenses for all budgets, including those from Leica, Panasonic and Sigma. The SL2 has been replaced by the Leica SL3 so now is the time to get a great deal before the inventory runs dry.
The main reason I'm surprised by the deal is that Leica camera stock levels are usually really low and the cameras remain at full price during their lifetime. However, given it appears there is remaining SL2 stock, there was always a chance that it would get a discount following the launch of the Leica SL3 in April.
The SL3 updated the SL2 with some big improvements, including a 61MP sensor, phase detection autofocus, and a tilt touchscreen. However, that model is around $7,000 and if you can 'make do' with the SL2's 45MP sensor and fixed LCD screen, there's now a huge saving to be had. And if you've never used a Leica before, it's an altogether different experience to rival brands from Japan that you might just love.
We've also put together the best Amazon Prime Day camera deals in a handy guide, while if you're looking for tech bargains in general, check out the links below.
