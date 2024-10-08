This is the best electric toothbrush deal in the Prime Day sales – save £160 on the super-advanced Philips Sonicare 7900

The inimitable Philips Sonicare 7900 electric toothbrush is on sale for Amazon Prime Day at a UK price we can't quite believe is real. The number one electric toothbrush on the site is currently discounted to just £89 from its usual price of £249, saving you £160 (that's a 64% discount, maths fans). This deal matches the lowest ever price we've seen on this toothbrush and is a truly massive saving.



The Philips Sonicare 7900 is popular with good reason. This isn't your ordinary toothbrush: it features a pressure sensor, four brushing modes, three intensity levels, and a charging travel case so you'll never run out of juice on the go.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush: was £249 now £89.99 at Amazon

For £160 less than usual you can get a Philips Sonicare 7900 replete with four brush heads and a USB charging case. Choose between four brushing modes and three intensity levels, and use it with a smartphone and the Philips Sonicare app to get personalized brushing insights.

The Philips Sonicare 7900 is the Rolls Royce of electric toothbrushes, boasting more features and modes than you'll know what to do with. The four modes – Clean, White+, Gum Health, and Deep Clean+ – will give you a custom brushing experience, and each one has three intensity modes to ensure maximum comfort and effectiveness.

A truly smart toothbrush, you can connect your Sonicare to the Philips Sonicare app on your smartphone and get personalized insights and guidance on your brushing to make sure you aren't missing anywhere important. There's also a pressure sensor that will pulse to remind you not to brush too hard on your teeth and gums.

