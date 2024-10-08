This is the best electric toothbrush deal in the Prime Day sales – save £160 on the super-advanced Philips Sonicare 7900
Truly the Rolls Royce of electric toothbrushes, and it's less than half price
The inimitable Philips Sonicare 7900 electric toothbrush is on sale for Amazon Prime Day at a UK price we can't quite believe is real. The number one electric toothbrush on the site is currently discounted to just £89 from its usual price of £249, saving you £160 (that's a 64% discount, maths fans). This deal matches the lowest ever price we've seen on this toothbrush and is a truly massive saving.
• Shop more Prime Day deals
The Philips Sonicare 7900 is popular with good reason. This isn't your ordinary toothbrush: it features a pressure sensor, four brushing modes, three intensity levels, and a charging travel case so you'll never run out of juice on the go.
Today's best electric toothbrush Prime Day UK deal
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush: was £249 now £89.99 at Amazon
For £160 less than usual you can get a Philips Sonicare 7900 replete with four brush heads and a USB charging case. Choose between four brushing modes and three intensity levels, and use it with a smartphone and the Philips Sonicare app to get personalized brushing insights.
The Philips Sonicare 7900 is the Rolls Royce of electric toothbrushes, boasting more features and modes than you'll know what to do with. The four modes – Clean, White+, Gum Health, and Deep Clean+ – will give you a custom brushing experience, and each one has three intensity modes to ensure maximum comfort and effectiveness.
A truly smart toothbrush, you can connect your Sonicare to the Philips Sonicare app on your smartphone and get personalized insights and guidance on your brushing to make sure you aren't missing anywhere important. There's also a pressure sensor that will pulse to remind you not to brush too hard on your teeth and gums.
Today's best Sonicare deals
Want the latest US deals straight to your phone? Follow the TechRadar WhatsApp deals channel!
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: up to 50% off
- Appliances: deals on coffee makers and blenders
- Health: 45% off Oral-B and Philips
- Laptops: best-ever MacBook Pro deals
- Phones: power banks from $17.99
- Smart home: cameras and doorbells from $17.99
- Tablets: Fire tablets from $49.99
- Toys: up to 20% off Lego and Hasbro
- TVs: cheap TVs from $73.99
- Vacuums: up to $450 off Dyson and Roborock
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Devices: up to 60% off Echo & Fire TV
- Appliances: 60% off Ninja and Tefal
- Gaming: gaming headsets from £22.99
- Headphones: Sony and Bose from £34.99
- Health: up to 63% off Philips and Oral-B
- Laptops: Lenovo and Acer from £139
- Music: Music Unlimited - 4 months free
- Phones: Google and Samsung from £129
- Smart home: Ring & Blink cameras from £15.99
- Tablets: Fire tablets from £29.99
- Toys: up to 60% off Lego and Barbie
- TVs: cheap TVs from £139.99
- Vacuums: up to 40% off Shark and Dyson
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music.