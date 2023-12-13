This HP Envy 2-in-1 deal means you don’t have to decide between a tablet and laptop

Are you on the fence about buying a new tablet or a new laptop? Why not have both! The HP Envy 2-in-1 is a trendsetter amongst hybrid devices that'll power you through the workday in both laptop and tablet mode, but offer a Full HD viewing experience when it's time to unwind and catch up on your favorite shows.

Normally, one of the only factors that would stop me from recommending this touchscreen laptop is the price, but it's on sale right now at Best Buy with a staggering $450 knocked off. That brings the price down from $1,149.99 to $699.99 at Best Buy, making this an incredible deal you don't want to miss.

Fitted with a 13th Gen Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, this machine powerhouse can handle some pretty intense workloads, and a little bit of gaming sprinkled in too if you're more of a casual player.

Best HP Envy 2-in-1 deal

HP Envy 2-in-1 Touch Screen foldable Laptop: was $1,149.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

Level up your productivity with the HP Envy's touchscreen display, foldable chassis and high-end performance. See everything in the best light with the FHD display and vibrant picture, and enjoy seamless multitasking and true portability with this slim and lightweight laptop.

I'd highly recommend this laptop to professionals across all sectors, but especially to designers, engineers and architects who would like to get hands-on with their work and view it from all angles. Thanks to it's great portability you can sit at a desk and get your work done, put it in tablet mode and work on presentations or take a good look at statistical data. The HP Envy 2-in-1 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops on the market right now and would make a great addition to any professional's arsenal.

More Holiday sales in the US