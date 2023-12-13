This HP Envy 2-in-1 deal means you don’t have to decide between a tablet and laptop
Get the best of both worlds!
Are you on the fence about buying a new tablet or a new laptop? Why not have both! The HP Envy 2-in-1 is a trendsetter amongst hybrid devices that'll power you through the workday in both laptop and tablet mode, but offer a Full HD viewing experience when it's time to unwind and catch up on your favorite shows.
Normally, one of the only factors that would stop me from recommending this touchscreen laptop is the price, but it's on sale right now at Best Buy with a staggering $450 knocked off. That brings the price down from $1,149.99 to $699.99 at Best Buy, making this an incredible deal you don't want to miss.
Fitted with a 13th Gen Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, this machine powerhouse can handle some pretty intense workloads, and a little bit of gaming sprinkled in too if you're more of a casual player.
Best HP Envy 2-in-1 deal
HP Envy 2-in-1 Touch Screen foldable Laptop: was
$1,149.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy
Level up your productivity with the HP Envy's touchscreen display, foldable chassis and high-end performance. See everything in the best light with the FHD display and vibrant picture, and enjoy seamless multitasking and true portability with this slim and lightweight laptop.
I'd highly recommend this laptop to professionals across all sectors, but especially to designers, engineers and architects who would like to get hands-on with their work and view it from all angles. Thanks to it's great portability you can sit at a desk and get your work done, put it in tablet mode and work on presentations or take a good look at statistical data. The HP Envy 2-in-1 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops on the market right now and would make a great addition to any professional's arsenal.
Muskaan is TechRadar’s UK-based Computing writer. She has always been a passionate writer and has had her creative work published in several literary journals and magazines. Her debut into the writing world was a poem published in The Times of Zambia, on the subject of sunflowers and the insignificance of human existence in comparison.
Growing up in Zambia, Muskaan was fascinated with technology, especially computers, and she's joined TechRadar to write about the latest GPUs, laptops and recently anything AI related. If you've got questions, moral concerns or just an interest in anything ChatGPT or general AI, you're in the right place.
Muskaan also somehow managed to install a game on her work MacBook's Touch Bar, without the IT department finding out (yet).