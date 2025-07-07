Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching, and we have our ears to the ground to bring you the best offers out there – especially when it comes to air fryers. If you're in the UK and in urgent need of a new upgrade, consider opting for the Philips dual-basket air fryer now for £89.99 (was £159.99) – its lowest price yet.

As well as being one of our best air fryers, it's also one of our favorite dual-basket models. No other brands have price-matched this model so far in Amazon's early Prime Day sale, making it the current stand-out for us. Right now it's at a record-low price, saving you £70, but offers like this don't last forever, so it' best to act fast when it comes to deals like this.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Philips Dual Basket Airfryer 1000 Series

Though its spacious 7.1-liter capacity allows for cooking larger batches, Philips' dual-basket air fryer doesn't take up a lot of counter space meaning that it makes a good option for an air fryer upgrade if you're tight on kitchen space. Performance-wise, it produces solid results for most foods, and can be used as either one large basket or two smaller baskets for separating items.

Sometimes air fryers can be overwhelming, with advanced features that are daunting for newbies, but another reason why we enjoy this model is due to its simple cooking functions. This model is kitted with six presets (frozen fries, steak, chicken drumsticks, mixed vegetables, cake/muffin, and reheat), plus three additional functions including time, copy, and a shaking reminder.

It's a solid choice if you're looking for an air fryer that will cover the basics while providing ample cooking space. It doesn't pack a lot of advanced features, meaning that it's suitable for new air fryer owners, but even if you're an experienced user it's hard to say no to a deal like this.