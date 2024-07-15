There's a rare deal on the Sony Cyber-shot RX10 IV – the best bridge camera ever made

It might not look like a huge saving, but there's hardly ever a deal on what is our favorite bridge camera: the Sony Cyber-shot RX10 IV is now just £1,273 at Amazon UK (was £1,479).

We love an unusual Amazon Prime Day deal, and 14% off the RX10 IV has to be one of those deals. It's still a pretty sum for a bridge camera from 2017, but the RX10 IV remains unrivalled in this versatile category of compact cameras and could be the only camera you ever need, covering everything from landscapes to distant wildlife. It's currently at it lowest-ever price at Amazon.

Today's best Sony Cyber-shot RX10 IV deal

Sony Cyber-shot RX10 IV: was £1,479 now £1,273 at Amazon

The RX10 IV was the priciest bridge camera when it was launched in September 2017, but it truly upper the bar for the all-in-one versatile category of compact cameras. It boasts a 24-600mm f/2.4-4 lens and larger than average 20MP 1-inch sensor, plus Sony's superb autofocus and high-speed burst shooting. You can get superb wildlife photos with this best-in-class camera, now with 14% off in this rare deal.

New bridge cameras are a rare thing now, as are deals on them, but don't count them out especially the Sony Cyber-shot RX10 IV, which remains a superb all-in-one camera seven years after its release.

It's still relevant today, with 4K video, 20MP stills up at bursts up to 24fps, plus a fast aperture lens with 25x optical zoom. The 600mm telephoto focal length is ideal for bird photography, ably supported by Sony's industry-leading autofocus.

If you want a camera that's comfortable in the hand, versatile for photography and video, and powerful for high-speed scenes, the RX10 IV could be the only camera you need.

