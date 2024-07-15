There's a rare deal on the Sony Cyber-shot RX10 IV – the best bridge camera ever made
No longer a bridge too far
It might not look like a huge saving, but there's hardly ever a deal on what is our favorite bridge camera: the Sony Cyber-shot RX10 IV is now just £1,273 at Amazon UK (was £1,479).
We love an unusual Amazon Prime Day deal, and 14% off the RX10 IV has to be one of those deals. It's still a pretty sum for a bridge camera from 2017, but the RX10 IV remains unrivalled in this versatile category of compact cameras and could be the only camera you ever need, covering everything from landscapes to distant wildlife. It's currently at it lowest-ever price at Amazon.
Today's best Sony Cyber-shot RX10 IV deal
Sony Cyber-shot RX10 IV: was £1,479 now £1,273 at Amazon
The RX10 IV was the priciest bridge camera when it was launched in September 2017, but it truly upper the bar for the all-in-one versatile category of compact cameras. It boasts a 24-600mm f/2.4-4 lens and larger than average 20MP 1-inch sensor, plus Sony's superb autofocus and high-speed burst shooting. You can get superb wildlife photos with this best-in-class camera, now with 14% off in this rare deal.
New bridge cameras are a rare thing now, as are deals on them, but don't count them out especially the Sony Cyber-shot RX10 IV, which remains a superb all-in-one camera seven years after its release.
It's still relevant today, with 4K video, 20MP stills up at bursts up to 24fps, plus a fast aperture lens with 25x optical zoom. The 600mm telephoto focal length is ideal for bird photography, ably supported by Sony's industry-leading autofocus.
If you want a camera that's comfortable in the hand, versatile for photography and video, and powerful for high-speed scenes, the RX10 IV could be the only camera you need.
Not interested in the Sony Cyber-shot RX10 IV but still on the hunt for camera deals? Fear not, we've rounded up all of the best Amazon Prime Day camera deals, including everything from cheap GoPros, to first-time bargains on retro mirrorless and reliable DSLR cameras. You can also find more great deals on other tech via the links below.
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: Fire Sticks from $14.99
- Apple: AirPods and iPads from $69
- Audible: three months free
- Back to school: essentials and tech from $5
- Gaming: free PC games until July 16
- Headphones: cheapest-ever AirPods
- Kitchen: coffee makers from $24.99
- Kindle: three months Kindle Unlimited
- Laptops: deals from $179.99
- Music Unlimited: five months free
- Smart home: up to 61% off cameras
- Tablets: Fire tablets from $54.99
- TVs: cheap TVs from $64.99
- Vacuums: Shark from $149.99
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Devices: up to 66% off
- Audible: three months free
- Books: from 99p
- Cars: dash cams from £31.99
- Fans: deals from £15
- Gaming: free PC games until July 16
- Headphones: from £7.99
- Health: electric toothbrushes from £16.99
- Kitchen: air fryers from £29.99
- Laptops: devices from £149
- Music Unlimited: five months free
- Phones: Samsung and Motorola from £83.99
- Tablets: £110 off Honor Pad 8
- TVs: cheap TVs from £139.99
- Video: movies and TV shows from £1.99
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Tim is the Cameras editor at TechRadar. He has enjoyed more than 15 years in the photo video industry with most of those in the world of tech journalism. During his time as Deputy Technical Editor with Amateur Photographer, as a freelancer and consequently editor at Tech Radar, Tim has developed a deeply technical knowledge and practical experience with cameras, educating others through news, reviews and features. He’s also worked in video production for Studio 44 with clients including Canon, and volunteers his spare time to consult a non-profit, diverse stories team based in Nairobi. Tim is curious, a keen creative, avid footballer and runner, and moderate flat white drinker who has lived in Kenya and believes we have much to enjoy and learn from each other.