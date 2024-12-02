The surprisingly simple Swiffer PowerMop is an excellent cleaner, and just $21 for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is all about scoring deep discounts on everything from TVs to earbuds and smaller household items in between. While this PowerMop isn’t the most high-tech kit you’ll see us highlighting at TechRadar today, it is one of the most high-tech pieces of the Swiffer lineup, and it does indeed pack an extra punch when it comes to cleaning floors.

More importantly, this Swiffer PowerMop starter kit, which includes the mop plus two pads and a full bottle of cleaning solution, is 30% off at $20.99 (originally $29.99) at Amazon. It gets its power from two AA batteries, which are included so you can start cleaning right away.

Like any other Swiffer, you attach the one-and-done pads to the bottom and get to cleaning, easily spraying the solution via a press of the button on the handle. As the product name suggests, this Swiffer adds extra power … While it’s typically more pricey, you can get it for less this Cyber Monday and see the results on your floors.

The best Swiffer PowerMop Cyber Monday Deal

Swiffer PowerMop Starter Kit: was $29.99 now $20.99 at Amazon For Cyber Monday, the Swiffer PowerMop starter kit is down to just $20.99 on Amazon. In the box, you'll get the PowerMop itself, as well as two mop pads, a full bottle of cleaning solution, and two AA batteries. The PowerMop is a great cleaning tool thanks to how easily it can clean hard floors and even tackle more caked-on debris or messes with just one or two passes.

The PowerMop upgrades the typical Swiffer and other mops in two key ways. First, the pads that scrub up the dirt on hard floors of all kinds were redesigned, mainly by adding layers and what Swiffer dubbed "scrubbing scrips" to help it pick up more in a single pass.

Second, two spray heads are now built-in to disperse the cleaning solution wider. This way, you cover more area with just one spray and can easily soak it up and clean it with one or two passes of the PowerMop instead of three or four.

These two changes combine to create a more powerful and cleaner Swiffer, which is backed by over 17,000 five-star reviews on Amazon and my testing for several months.

I use a PowerMop at least once weekly to tackle everyday grime that hits fake wood flooring and tile in a bathroom. I'm also surprised at how much dirt and ease of use appear. Further, compared to a WetJet or a basic Swiffer, I've had to buy replacement cleaning solutions a lot less infrequently. I also appreciate how easily this Swiffer can be maneuvered across various floor types.

You can get the Swiffer PowerMop starter kit for just $20.99 at Amazon now for Cyber Monday, and if you're looking for other deals, check out our other favorites below.