I'm a marathon runner and you should get these Cyber Monday deals on the only two pairs of headphones I'll ever use again
Up to 50% savings on Shokz OpenRun Pro and Jabra Elite 8 Active
Black Friday itself may be over, but now rebranded as the Cyber Monday deals, the discounts continue to truck along. The Amazon Cyber Monday Sale in particular is showing some fantastic discounts, especially on fitness tech.
While I've extensively covered lots of health tech this Black Friday period, from Apple Watches to under-desk treadmills, I wanted to highlight some of the best workout headphones and best bone conduction headphones you can get in the Cyber Monday sales this year.
My go-two headphones for race day are the Shokz OpenRun Pro, a super-comfortable pair of bone conduction headphones with great battery life and audio quality. For casual training runs around my neighborhood and strength sessions, I use the Jabra Elite 8 Active. They're incredibly tough, durable, sweat-proof in-ear buds with active noise-canceling and a "HearThrough" option.
Check out the deals on both pairs below, in both the US and UK.
Today's best Cyber Monday workout headphones deals
US deals
Save £32% on one of the best Shokz bone conduction headphones, back down to their lowest price ever. They feature IP55 water resistance, as well as 10 hours of battery life and a quick-charge mode: just five minutes on charge will get you 90 minutes of juice, which is perfect for those days you're about to head out and you find the battery dead.
The Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 are some of the best workout headphones we've ever tried. With up to 56 hours of battery life, noise canceling activated at the press of a button, and excellent comfort, they're this author's daily wearers (and not just in the gym!). A new USB-C to jack cable allows you to stream audio from gym machines.
UK deals
Back down to a lowest-ever price in the UK too, these Shokz bone conduction headphones are my go-to choice for marathon running, as they leave your ears totally free so you've got spacial awareness. As a result, they comply with pretty much all organised race regulations.
The Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 1 are missing the new streaming cable, but they're still fantastic workout headphones and earned 4.5 stars in our official review. At this 50% discount, they're an unmissable buy for anyone looking for a great pair of workout headphones, and better value than Apple's AirPods.
I'm a marathon runner: in my capacity as TechRadar's Senior Fitness and Wearables Editor, I've run a marathon every year over the last couple of years, and I'm not intending to break that streak in 2025. On race day and long runs, the Shokz comply with all current race regulations about open-ear headphones, and they help me stay aware of my surroundings.
For shorter runs, I grab the Jabras, as with their HearThrough technology they can pretty much do the same job, but I can also shut out the world and turn on noise cancelling with the press of a button. They're also great for commuting, work and even gym work: because so many gyms play their own (terrible) music, using the Shokz means you've got a discordant two-track thing going on, while a pair of noise-cancelers like the Elite 8 Active are perfect.
