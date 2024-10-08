The smart scale I use every day is just $15 in the Amazon Prime Day sale

If you're looking for an incredibly cheap way to get a better insight into your overall health, then the smart scale I use every day to track my weight might be for you. Right now in the Amazon Prime Day sale, you can get this Vitafit smart scale for just $15.99 instead of $19.99.

Considering it's normally only $20, you won't often find a better discount on this, and having owned it for over six months, I can personally attest to its impressive build and usefulness.



• Shop more Prime Day deals

The Vitafit smart bathroom scale can offer you daily insights into your overall weight, as well as important body composition metrics like bone density, body fat percentage, and basal metabolic rate (BMR).

Today's best smart scale Prime Day deals

Vitafit Smart Bathroom Scale: was $19.99 now $15.99 at Amazon

The Vitafit smart bathroom scale is 25% off in the U.S., meaning you can pick one up for just $15.99. It's incredibly easy to set up and use and features key body composition metrics to give you important insights into your overall health and well-being.

Vitafit Smart Bathroom Scale: was £35.9999 now £18.47 at Amazon

In the UK you can score nearly 50% off the Vitafit smart scale, bagging one for just £18.47 instead of £36. It's the same model with all the same health-tracking features, replete with a companion app to help you keep track of your metrics.

I've used the Vitafit smart bathroom scale for nearly six months and have been really impressed by its accuracy and usefulness.

It was super simple to set up and connect to my iPhone using the Vitafit app. The app syncs with Apple Health or Fitbit, and when you step on the scale, the readout on your smartphone is almost instant.

It shows your weight, as well as metrics like body fat, muscle mass, bone mass, BMI, and BMR. The latter is super helpful in calculating how many calories you should be eating in a day to achieve your fitness goals. If you're trying to lose weight and shed fat, eating below your BMR is key. Likewise, if you're trying to pack on some muscle, you'll need to be eating in a calorie surplus.

Keeping on top of your weight and reducing body fat can help fight a huge range of illnesses and diseases, promoting longevity and improving your quality of life. For just $16, you won't find many better investments this Prime Day.

Today's best smart scale deals

Want the latest US deals straight to your phone? Follow the TechRadar WhatsApp deals channel!

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK