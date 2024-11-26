The best TV for watching sports gets a staggering $1,400 discount for Black Friday

Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and football are all happening this week, and I've just spotted the perfect deal that combines them. Samsung's gorgeous QN90C QLED TV is crowned as TechRadar's best TV for watching sports, and the 65-inch model is down to $1,399.99 (originally $2,799.99) for Black Friday.

That's a whopping $1,400 discount and the lowest price you can find, making it the perfect new TV to watch football on this Thanksgiving.



• Shop Samsung's full sale



Our Samsung QN90C review praised the TV for its high brightness and anti-glare screen, making it a perfect display for daytime sports viewing. Samsung's Quantum Mini LEDs deliver impressive contrast and color that rival the picture quality of an OLED display. You're also getting excellent gaming features and a slim design with Ultra Viewing Angle technology, allowing everyone a good view of the game.

The best Black Friday TV deal for watching sports

Samsung 65-Inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV: was $2,799.99 now $1,399.99 at Samsung Samsung's Black Friday sale has slashed $1,400 off its 65-inch QN90C Neo QLED TV, bringing the price down to $1,399.99. Its mini-LED technology enables impressive contrast and color that rivals OLED counterparts, especially with its bright, anti-glare screen. As a smart TV, the QN90C also supports Alexa as a voice assistant and incorporates popular streaming platforms like Netflix into its UI.

If you're wondering if the price might drop even further on Black Friday, today's deal on the QN90C QLED TV is a part of Samsung's official sale, which means you won't find a better deal on Black Friday proper.

I've listed more of TechRadar's best-rated TVs on sale for Black Friday, including record-low prices on 4K and OLED displays from brands like LG, Sony, and Hisense.

More of the best Black Friday TV deals

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy has the 48-inch model on sale for $599.99 - an incredible price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision together enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $849.99 at Samsung Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream Black Friday purchase, and the 55-inch model just dropped to a jaw-dropping price of $849.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. This new record-low price won't budge on Black Friday proper either.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $479.99 at Samsung Samsung's Black Friday sale has dropped this 55-inch Q60D QLED TV to an incredible price of just $629.99. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy LG's all-new 55-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for $1,199.99 - a new record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Sony Bravia 8 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,399 at Best Buy The Sony Bravia 8 is back at its lowest price yet ahead of Black Friday. As one of the best TVs for sound, it's an ideal choice if you want stellar sound without paying extra for a soundbar. Its OLED screen might not be the brightest of them all, but it still manages to rival the picture quality of its competitors using its brightness-boosting Bravia XP Processor. Thanks to the two HDMI ports (out of four total) that support 4K/120 Hz gaming, you can even use it with your gaming console of choice.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch 4K TV: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Amazon Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's a good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $599.99.

Samsung S95D 65-inch OLED 4K TV: was $3,399.99 now $2,299.99 at Samsung Our Samsung S95D review awarded this OLED display five stars and said it was 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV.' The Samsung TV delivers stunning picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a beautiful design, combining to offer one of the best OLED TVs money can buy right now. Today's Black Friday deal from Samsung brings the price of the 65-inch model down to $2,299.99, which is a $1,100 discount and a record-low price.

Samsung S90D 65-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy The Samsung S90D is the newest version of the five-star-rated Samsung S90C, so it carries many of the same qualities and features that made the original one of the best TVs you can buy. These include terrific overall picture quality, impressive levels of brightness, rich contrast and colors, and industry-leading performance for watching movies, enjoying shows, and smooth gaming. This offer brings the 65-inch version of the display down to a new record-low price.