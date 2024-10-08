The best Prime Day monitor deals 2024: save hundreds on our favorite displays from Samsung, LG, Dell, and more

It's finally here: Amazon Prime Day (coined Big Deal Days) has arrived and brought a myriad of major markdowns with it. You can find deals on almost anything retailers have to offer, and PC monitors have seen a particularly enticing price drop.

Whether you're hunting for a top-of-the-line ultrawide 4K beast or a modest monitor for work and web browsing, Prime Day has you covered. But I'm not just throwing every sale under the sun at you; I've scoured retailers to find the monitors that I would actually use for my own work and gaming rig. These are the best Prime Day monitor deals available in the US and UK.



• Shop more Prime Day deals

Not already a Prime member? Sign up for a free 30-day trial and reap the rewards of free, fast shipping on all of your Prime Day orders.

Amazon Prime Day Monitor deals (US)

Acer Nitro KG241Y M3biip: was $149.99 now $99.99 at Amazon This 1080p monitor is an absolutely incredible deal right now. For $100, you get FHD resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, HDR10 support, and AMD FreeSync compatibility. You're seriously going to struggle to find other deals that offer as much value as this Acer Nitro discount.

Dell S3221QS: was $359.99 now $234.99 at Amazon Dell's curved S3221QS display is perfect for productivity and media enjoyment. You still get a 4K resolution, but Dell doesn't run the price up with 1ms response times or other bells and whistles. The S3221QS gives you what you need: a crisp panel, a classy design, and an affordable price.

SAMSUNG 27" Odyssey G65B: was $699.99 now $299.99 at Amazon This is one of the best deals you can get this Prime Day, hands down. Accompanying the QHD 1440p resolution is a 240Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time, a 1000R curve for easy viewing, and DisplayHDR 600 for deep blacks and vivid colors. Not to mention, the original price is slashed by over 50%!

GIGABYTE M32UC: was $629.99 now $529.99 at Best Buy We couldn't leave our pick for the best gaming monitor out of this roundup; it's just too good of a deal. Our review found that you don't just get a beautiful 4K 32-inch panel, but you also get the features to back it up. With a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, the M32UC lets you game in style with $100 of savings in your pocket.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9: was $1799.99 now $1079.99 at Amazon With a massive discount on an equally huge monitor, the Odyssey OLED G9 is arguably the best ultrawide display on the market. With 49 inches of screen real estate and a 240Hz refresh rate at 0.3ms response time, it's phenomenal for gaming - but its impressive 32:9 aspect ratio also makes it great for multitasking work.

MSI PRO MP243XP: was $109.99 now $85.49 at Amazon This is the perfect deal if you just want a no-frills monitor that'll be there when you need it. That said, its specs are far from bottom of the barrel - you get 24-inch 1080p IPS panel with a 100Hz refresh rate, adjustable viewing angles, and built-in speakers. And at this price? It's hard to beat the value.

Amazon Prime Day Monitor deals (UK)

Acer Nitro KG241Y M3biip: was £ 119.90 now £94.90 at Amazon If you're after the best value you can get for under £100, look no further. The Acer Nitro KG241Y gives you a 24-inch 1080p display, a speedy 180Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync compatibility for jaw-droppingly low prices this Prime Day.

SAMSUNG 27" Odyssey G65B: was £ 559.99 now £489.48 at Amazon For £70 less than the usual asking price, the Odyssey G65B delivers on all the important aspects for immersive and competitive gaming. Its 2K resolution, married with a 240Hz refresh rate, provides crisp, snappy imagery across any title you throw at it.

GIGABYTE M32UC: was £ 499.99 now £469.00 at Amazon The M32UC secured a spot as our pick for the best gaming monitor around, and when you take a look at what it offers, it's clear to see why. 4K, 144Hz, 1ms response, FreeSync Premium Pro, and DisplayHDR 400 – need I say more? How about all of that for under £500? Only during Prime Day.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9: was £ 1399.99 now £854.05 at Amazon If small screens just aren't your thing, this monitor is a perfect option. Its massive OLED 5120 x 1440 display isn't the only draw, though. The Odyssey OLED G9 also features an impressive 240Hz refresh rate and a ridiculously speedy 0.03ms response time. Take advantage of this massive markdown before it's gone!

MSI PRO MP2412: was £ 99.00 now £68.99 at Amazon This is an excellent jack-of-all-trades budget display for work, media, and light gaming. For under £70, you get a 1080p panel with a 100Hz refresh rate and a few nice added features, like anti-glare and anti-flicker protection, along with AMD FreeSync support.

MSI G27CQ4 E2: was £ 219.00 now £151.04 at Amazon MSI's curved monitors are top-notch; I reviewed the MPG ARTYMIS 273CQR a while back and have missed it ever since. Now, the G27CQ4 E2 is running a major discount for Prime Day, and if you don't do it now, you'll wish you'd snatched the curved 27-inch, 1440p display up at this price.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK