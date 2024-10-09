The best Prime Day deal on Samsung's Bespoke Jet vacuum isn't on Amazon

Keeping a clean home is important, and a powerful and portable vacuum cleaner is one of the most essential tools for getting the job done. With Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days – basically an October Prime Day – in full swing, there is no shortage of deals on all sorts of vacuum cleaners, but I’ve found one that punches above the rest and that I’ve been using for years.

Over on Samsung’s official online store, the Bespoke Jet Cordless Vacuum with All-in-One Clean Station is just $449.99 (it was $699.99), a massive $250 discount. But that’s not all. Samsung is tossing in a Bespoke Jetᵀ Spray Spinning Sweeper at no additional cost, a $149.99 value.

That’s an incredible deal on a powerful vacuum cleaner that self-empties into an easily tossed bag and three additional tools, all wrapped in a modern build that you won’t want to hide in a closet. Opting to get it from Samsung directly gets you the extra cleaning tool, which is perfect for mopping – something that Amazon doesn’t match.

Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Vacuum with All-in-One Clean Station: was $699.99 now $449.99

For a record $250 off, you’ll get Samsung’s excellent Bespoke Jet vacuum cleaner with two additional tools and an ‘All-in-One’ clean station. The latter doubles as a stand for the vacuum when not in use, keeping the battery topped off and emptying the onboard dustbin into a bag. For the $449.99 sale price, Samsung is also tossing in an additional tool valued at $149.99 – the Spray Spinning Sweeper, which lets you use the Bespoke Jet to mop floors.

I’ve used the Samsung Bespoke Jet cordless vacuum for years since it first dropped, and it’s been a powerful tool that helps keep my apartment clean. It also works well on hardwood and carpeted surfaces and has enough power to tackle tougher messes. The motor itself is backed by a two-year warranty, while the battery is backed by a ten-year one, and you can cycle through modes to just the right amount of power from the HexaJet Motor.

In TechRadar’s full review , we said the Bespoke Jet is “a truly powerful handstick that can mop up and clean itself as well” and rated it four and a half out of five possible stars. I’m especially fond of the all-in-one clean station that provides a functional home for the vacuum itself. It’s an easy way to ensure the battery is always charged so that you can clean at a moment’s notice, and I like that it self-empties itself.

At just $449.99, there has never been a better time to get the Bespoke Jet from Samsung; it’s a modern, actually good-looking vacuum cleaner with plenty of power and earns extra bonus points for self-emptying. While this deal is only available in the United States, specifically for this model and the additional tool for free, Samsung’s online store in the UK is offering 10% off select vacuum cleaners with the code “VAC10” – you’ll just input it at checkout.

