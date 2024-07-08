The best early Prime Day deal isn't at Amazon: the AirPods 2 just dropped to $69

While this year's Amazon Prime Day sale doesn't start until next week, Walmart just stole the show by dropping the best early deal yet. The retailer has Apple's best-selling AirPods 2 on sale for a stunning price of $69 (it was $129). That matches the record-low price during Black Friday, and it's the best deal you can find right now, beating the current offer at Amazon and Best Buy.



The AirPods 2 pack Apple's H1 chip to deliver quality sound and fast pairing with seamless connectivity. In our AirPods 2 review, we hailed them as the "best true wireless earbuds for those that want excellent connectivity that works with the wider Apple ecosystem." The H1 chip also offers voice control via Siri, so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The second-generation AirPods come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life in addition to the five hours in the buds themselves.



The AirPods 2 for $69 isn't just the best early Prime Day deal we've spotted; it's also an incredible value for a pair of Apple's superb earbuds. We don't know how long Walmart will have the AirPods in stock at this record-low price, so we recommend snapping up this deal now before it's too late.

Early Prime Day deal: Apple AirPods 2

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $69 at Walmart

Record-low price: The best early Prime Day deal just dropped at Walmart. You can get the 2nd generation AirPods on sale for just $69, which is the lowest price we've ever seen and incredible value for a pair of Apple's superb earbuds. If you want new AirPods and don't need them to be the latest model, this early Prime Day deal is highly recommended.

