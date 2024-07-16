The best Dyson Airwrap bundle has received a rare 20% discount for Prime Day

Amazon has exclusive deals lined-up for its annual Prime Day, including this one for its Amazon-only Dyson Airwrap bundle. Right now, you can get the Dyson Airwrap Amazon Bundle for $549.99 (was $674.99), which includes the AirWrap itself and six handy attachments for a variety of styles.

The Dyson Airwrap owes its steep price tag to the sheer convenience it offers as a styler and hairdryer in one. It also recently fixed its biggest problem with a new attachment that can style both the left and right sides of the hair without changing parts. Of course, the solution is a pricy one, but that's why this deal is so important.

This is the cheapest the Amazon exclusive bundle has ever been since its launch. While it doesn't offer much over the standard bundle, it still currently costs less and offers more.

Today's best Dyson Airwrap deal

Dyson Airwrap Amazon Exclusive Bundle: was $674.99 now $549.99 at Amazon

The Dyson Airwrap revolutionizes haircare with its ability to style and dry your hair with one device. Dyson's Coanda smoothing dryer in particular stands out as the part that makes it possible to avoid heat damage while still smoothing and curling your hair to the nines. This bundle includes six attachments a 1.6-inch long barrel, 1.2-inch long barrel, soft smoothing brush, firm smoothing brush, round volumizing brush, and Coanda smoothing dryer. The Amazon bundle includes a storage bag and detangling comb in addition to the filter cleaning brush and storage case that comes with the standard bundle.

The Dyson Airwrap comes with six attachments, including a 1.6-inch long barrel, 1.2-inch long barrel, soft smoothing brush, firm smoothing brush, round volumizing brush, and Coanda smoothing dryer. The standard bundle also includes a filter cleaning brush and storage case inside the box. In addition to everything that the standard has, the Amazon exclusive bundle includes a detangling comb and additional storage bag.

Prime Day isn't the end all, be all of Dyson deals. Keep an eye on our list of best Dyson Airwrap Styler sales and deals for July 2024 for more.