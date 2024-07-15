The best drip coffee maker we've tested has dropped to a record-low price this Prime Day

The Moccamaster KGBV Select is one of the best coffee makers around, which is why we're thrilled to see it hit a record-low price in Prime Day deals. Right now, you can grab this stylish, high-performing drip coffee maker for $251 at Amazon (list price: $349), a 30% saving that is well worth the effort.

From its gorgeous design to its delicious results, this drip coffee maker is hard to beat, and even more so now that it's at its lowest-ever price on Amazon.

Today's best Moccamaster KGBV Select deal

Moccamaster KGBV Select: was $349 now $251 at Amazon

This stunning machine is far more than its beautifully designed exterior, making delicious brews using just two buttons and six minutes of your time for a full carafe of piping hot joe. It's a high-value item with an appropriately high list price, but with this deal for 30% off, it's an absolute steal worth investing in.

We absolutely love the Moccamaster KGBV Select, so much so that we scored it a full 5 stars in our review, and it's held the top position in our guide to the best drip coffee makers for two years straight.

But what is it that makes the Moccamaster KGBV Select so special, you ask? Well, aside from being at the top of my Christmas wishlist every year since I first saw it, it's a beautiful piece of kit that will add some real "wow"-factor to your kitchen countertops.

Available in a host of appealing colorways (21, to be exact), this drip coffee maker is thoughtfully designed inside and out, with a 10-cup or 40oz / 1.25-liter capacity, an automatic hot plate and just two switches to control the machine. The results are delicious and rich, but just bear in mind you can't adjust them to your taste; for most casual coffee drinkers, this won't be an issue.

