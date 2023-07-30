The Best Buy back to school sale is live - deals on MacBooks, tablets, TVs and more

The Best Buy back-to-school sale is live with incredible deals on everything from laptops, tablets, and earbuds to kitchen appliances, printers, and TVs. To help you find all the top bargains from Best Buy's back-to-school sale, we've combed through the offers to bring you the very best deals.



Back-to-school sales typically focus on cheap laptops, Apple devices, headphones, and small kitchen appliances for college students, and that's just what you'll find at Best Buy. Some of today's best deals include Apple's 2020 MacBook Air on sale for a record-low price of $749.99 (was $999.99), this HP 15 Chromebook down to just $199 (was $399), and this TCL 50-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $259.99 (was $349.99).



Below we've listed links to the most popular Best Buy back-to-school sale categories, including laptops, tablets, printers, and headphones, followed by more of today's best deals.

Best Buy back to school sale - today's best deals

HP Chromebook 15: was $399 now $199 at Best Buy

This basic budget HP Chromebook 15 is down to a terrific low price if you need a device for light use, such as general browsing and schoolwork. It offers a 15.6-inch display, impressive battery life, and decent performance thanks to the Chrome OS – all for under $200. A bargain for students and those with basic needs.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $249 at Best Buy

Rated as our best noise-cancelling earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort 2 are on sale at Best Buy for $249, thanks to today's $50 discount. That's the best deal we've seen all year and just $20 more than the record-low price. You're getting best-in-class noise cancellation, superior comfort, impressive sound, and six hours of battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: was $349.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's back to school sale has a $100 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, bringing the price down to $249.99. Compared to the Apple iPad, this is a great price for a tablet that provides plenty of power for browsing, streaming, doodling, and gaming.

Keurig K-Iced Single Serve Coffee Maker: was $99 now $79.99 at Best Buy

Save money and make iced coffee at home with the Keurig K-Iced coffee maker on sale for $79.99 - just $10 more than the record-low price. Perfect for small spaces, the single-serve coffee maker brews over ice and allows you to automatically adjust the temperature so you can make hot or iced coffee in mere minutes.

Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was $449 now $399 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the 2022 iPad on sale for a record-low price of $399. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the latest entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life. It's a fantastic tablet at a great price, especially with today's $50 discount.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook: was $499 now $369 at Best Buy

Best Buy has the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook on sale for $369 right now. Perfect for students, the 2-in-1 tablet features a 13.3-inch OLED touch-screen display and weighs just 2.22 pounds, yet still packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Apple MacBook Air (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is older now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made. With this deal, the device that we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Air M1 review is down to its lowest-ever price at the Best Buy back-to-school sale, beating the previous record by $50. Apple's premium device is fast, responsive, beautifully designed, and has a long-lasting battery life.

MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Best Buy

Best Buy's back-to-school sale has the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with the powerful M2 chip for its lowest price ever. It was a tough sell at full ask, but this discount makes it much better value for money. In our MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 review, we loved this premium Apple laptop for its high performance in creative tasks such as photo and video editing, as well as the impressive battery life of around 15 hours, even though it wasn't a revolutionary upgrade from the previous model.

HP ENVY 6065e Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer: was $129.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy

A great option if you're looking for a budget printer, Best Buy has this HP Envy wireless printer on sale for just $79.99. The HP Envy can print, scan and copy, including automatic 2-sided printing, and includes three months of free ink when you activate HP Plus.

Insignia 43-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $299.99 now $179.99 at Best Buy

This is an excellent deal on a smaller display if you want to add a budget TV to your college dorm. The best-selling Insignia 43-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

TCL 50-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $349.99 now $259.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a mid-size budget TV, there's a great option from TCL, which has the S4 50-inch model on sale for just $259.99. You're getting 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system - all for under $300.

